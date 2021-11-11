ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Methodify automates the process of gathering and sharing consumer research data – the time-consuming and expensive parts of the research process. Methodify provides users with the control they seek to streamline their processes for better experiences and outcomes. The announcement of the acquisition coincides with the launch of 'Methodify Reimagined'.
Delvinia Executives - Adam Froman, Steve Mast, and Raj Manocha continue to lead the Methodify and AskingCanadians businesses and teams from their HQ in Toronto, Canada. They will partner with Schlesinger to continue to provide customers and new users in emerging markets with an award-winning self-service marketplace offering a diverse range of research products.
Commenting on the news, Steve Schlesinger, CEO, Schlesinger Group, said, "The addition of Methodify and its team's exceptional talent to Schlesinger's capabilities brings immediate innovative opportunities for our clients. It reinforces our strategy to continue the digital transformation of marketing research and accelerates our vision to become the global leader in research technology (ResTech) and data solutions for smarter insights."
Adam Froman, CEO of Delvinia, added, "Methodify is one of the fastest-growing marketing research automation platforms and AskingCanadians has been the leading data collection business in Canada for over 15 years. We were looking for a partner with the commitment and scale to support our continued growth. Joining Schlesinger Group cements a long-standing relationship and shared vision to reimagine the industry."
This news follows a recent announcement by Schlesinger of its acquisition of SaaS platform Telmy. It also builds upon its additions of 20|20 Research and Market Cube in 2020 to create a talent pool and solutions portfolio that secures Schlesinger's position as a technology-led and future-forward data and research solutions provider.
Media Contact
Sue Maldonado, Schlesinger Group, +44 1296658207, sue.maldonado@schlesingergroup.com
SOURCE Schlesinger Group