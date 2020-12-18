Schneider Electric Completes its Investment in Planon Beheer B.V. ("Planon") to Digitally Transform Buildings Into the Healthy and Sustainable Workplaces of the Future

- Schneider Electric and Planon solutions will significantly enhance building value and access to new sectors - Real-time analytics will improve building sustainability, efficiency and resiliency and the workplace experience for people - New combined software capability will help digitize the entire building lifecycle and transform users' personal workplace experience - Target segments include Government, Education, Real Estate, Healthcare, Finance, Data Centers and Insurance industries - Planon Software will continue to operate as an independent software vendor and deliver value as manufacturer agnostic