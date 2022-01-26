GREEN BAY, Wis., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, announced today that on January 24, 2022, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on its Class A and Class B common stock, payable to shareholders of record as of March 11, 2022. The dividend is expected to be paid on April 8, 2022.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider's solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With nearly $4.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company's digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Media Relations Contact

Kara Leiterman, Schneider

M 920-370-7188

leitermank@schneider.com

Investor Relations Contact

Steve Bindas, Schneider

920-592-SNDR (7637)

investor@schneider.com

schneider.com/news

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/schneider-national-inc-increases-quarterly-dividend-301468643.html

SOURCE Schneider SNDR

