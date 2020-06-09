ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ScholarRx today announced a new partnership with SNMA, the Student National Medical Association, which for over 50 years has been the leading organization in promoting increased enrollment and retention of minority medical students.
As a part of this partnership, SNMA becomes a charter member of ScholarRx's Global Medical Student Alliance, which is designed to empower student organizations with the tools and expertise to build medical educational content that is often missing from the curriculum
This partnership will focus on developing curriculum on policy platforms that are critical to SNMA, including but not limited to:
- Social justice
- Diversity/inclusion
- Health equity
- Global health
Along with helping to drive and develop this curriculum, SNMA members will be granted access to these materials through the Rx Bricks digital learning system developed by ScholarRx.
National President, Osose Oboh, MPH states, "The Student National Medical Association (SNMA) is excited to collaborate with the Global Medical Student Alliance and ScholarRx in the creation of innovative content for a new digital medical learning system. ScholarRx's new cutting-edge platform contains interactive lessons known as bricks to help students understand the foundations of medicine. We have over 55 years of experience in developing clinically excellent and socially conscious physicians. We intend to utilize our expertise and knowledge to build quality bricks focused on health equity, social justice and diversity which will increase the numbers of culturally competent physicians."
Dr. Tao Le, founder and CEO of ScholarRx, comments, "Through the Global Medical Student Alliance, we are excited to partner with SNMA to address deep education needs at a global, societal level and help medical students define, build, and learn the key content that may be missing from the standard curriculum."
About ScholarRx: ScholarRx is a mission-driven organization currently serving over 150,000 medical students and physician learners annually. ScholarRx has developed a revolutionary componentized, multi-competency curricular platform that will empower medical schools and medical student organizations to rapidly develop high-quality education experiences, even in resource-constrained environments.
About SNMA: Since its founding in 1964, SNMA has been committed to supporting current and future underrepresented minority medical students, addressing the needs of underserved communities, and increasing the number of clinically excellent, culturally competent and socially conscious physicians. Learn more at www.snma.org