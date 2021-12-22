PEKIN, Ill., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™), recognized for its high-level education and training standards for eating disorder healthcare professionals, announces its scholarship offering for the 36th annual iaedp™ Symposium slated for March 24 – 27, 2022, live and in-person at the Omni Resort at ChampionsGate in Orlando.
The scholarship application period for the iaedp™ Symposium will open on December 14, 2021 and remain open through December 31, 2021. Applications can be found and submitted online at https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sv/pEYyKsd/scholarship?source_id=33d9651d-2dcd-4f5c-8871-0bb6dd734045&source_type=em&c=bfNXMvKo7loDMcOAHFastTmkB3JA1i4POS4-JoJnfZIoR7Dlnz1VZw==
First-time iaedp™ Symposium attendees or iaedp™ members who have a financial hardship are eligible to apply. A majority of the scholarship aid cover conference registration fees for the four-day educational and training conference. Financial aid scholarships also provide a majority of the iaedp™ Symposium registration fees. Recipients pay a $350 registration fee.
Scholarships available for the 2022 iaedp™ Symposium are the following:
AAEDP-BIPOC Committees Scholarships
The iaedp™ AAEDP-BIPOC Symposium Scholarship awards 10 eligible applicants who are clinicians, researchers or students who have demonstrated a commitment to treatment, education, prevention, research or advocacy of eating disorders in BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) community.
Eligibility for BIPOC scholarship candidates includes a clinician, researcher or student who has five years or less experience working within the field of eating disorders or is a first-time attendee to the iaedp™ Symposium and has demonstrated commitment to treatment, education, prevention, research and/or advocacy of eating disorders in BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) communities.
The Dick Wilson Scholarship
The Dick Wilson scholarship covers the cost of one full iaedp™ Symposium registration.
The Erin Riederer Foundation Scholarship
The Erin Riederer Foundation scholarship provides financial support towards completion of the iaedp™ Certification process. Clinicians seeking the Traditional Certification route are encouraged to apply by stating reasons why certification is important to them and how this scholarship will support the process. Preference is given to those clinicians operating in Wisconsin.
Over 30 hours of continuing treatment education and research presentations is scheduled to occur during the 2022 iaedp™ Symposium. Attendees will experience both informative presentations and exclusive networking opportunities and also have an option to participate in certification training, which begins one day prior to the opening day of the conference.
About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. MemberSHARE.iaedp.com is an iaedp™ business journal and online member resource to learn about noteworthy member achievements, continuing education webinars and U.S. and international chapter activity and events; for more information, visit MemberSHARE.
The iaedp™ Foundation's Presidents Council, which provides organization support, includes: Center for Change; Center for Discovery; Eating Recovery Center; Willow Place; Laureate Eating Disorders Program; The Meadows Ranch; Rogers Behavioral Health; Rosewood Centers for Eating Disorders; Selah House; The Renfrew Center; Timberline Knolls; Veritas Collaborative; Alsana Eating Disorder Treatment & Recovery Centers; Walden Behavioral Care; KIPU Health and SunCloud Health; Pathlight Mood & Anxiety Center and ClearStep.
Media Contact
Susan Lomelino, iaedp Foundation, 2145643285, iaedpnews@hotmail.com
SOURCE iaedp Foundation