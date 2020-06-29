CHICO, Calif., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- School Pathways, a leading provider of software solutions for K-12 schools that support multiple education models, including Independent Study, online and virtual instruction programs, announced today that it has hired Oliver Wreford as its new Chief Executive Officer. The hire underscores the company's commitment to accelerating growth and evolving product capabilities as educators seek technology to support individualized, digital instruction programs.
Wreford brings deep industry knowledge and a strong track record of helping drive scale, strategic partnerships, and product innovations at education technology businesses. He comes to School Pathways having held various executive leadership roles at two of the fastest-growing education software companies in K-12, PowerSchool, and more recently, SchoolMint, Inc.
"I am thrilled to join School Pathways, to provide additional leadership and support for our outstanding team," said Wreford. "School Pathways has impactful products that help educators deliver differentiated, virtual instruction to meet the needs of each student. These solutions are in high demand as K-12 instructional models rapidly evolve and increasingly rely on technology."
"I'm very excited to have Oliver join the School Pathways team. His collaborative approach and leadership experience with K-12 software companies will benefit the educators and students we serve," said Co-Founder and current School Pathways COO Amy Gruber.
ABOUT SCHOOL PATHWAYS
School Pathways is a market leader in personalized learning and student information systems for Independent Study (IS) charter schools, districts, and county offices of education. The company offers mission-critical solutions that allow their clients to create and track virtual, online, and personalized learning plans, while providing tools for streamlining federal and state compliance reporting. For more information, please visit: https://schoolpathways.com/.