...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 29 to 32 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern to southern New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures will damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside. &&