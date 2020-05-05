WASHINGTON, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, SCORE, mentors to America's small businesses, has partnered with online marketing leader Constant Contact to launch the Coronavirus Small Business Resiliency Program. This free program provides real-time business mentoring, specialized COVID-19 response resources and business resiliency training.
Programming includes:
- Real-Time Mentoring: A virtual environment where business owners can connect with SCORE mentors to receive immediate assistance and personalized marketing advice from Constant Contact.
- Partner Resource Portal: A comprehensive hub of specialized programs, services and resources, including industry-specific marketing action plans from Constant Contact.
- Business Resiliency Training and Resources: Expert webinars, checklists, guides and articles focused on small business resiliency and best practices.
"As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, small businesses are struggling to attract customers, meet cash flow demands and communicate changes in their businesses," said SCORE Acting CEO Bridget Weston. "This program immediately connects entrepreneurs with the top resources available."
"It's critical for small business owners to have access to expert advice and resources that will help their business today and in the coming months," said Kim Simone, Chief Operating Officer of Constant Contact. "We're thrilled to partner with SCORE on this initiative to help small businesses understand that they don't have to get through this alone; we're here to help."
Click here to access the Coronavirus Small Business Resiliency Program. Supporting sponsors include FedEx and Progressive Commercial Insurance.
About Constant Contact
Constant Contact, an Endurance International Group company, is a leader in online marketing with a mission to provide people with a smarter way to market an idea, small business or cause online. We offer the right approach to online marketing to achieve the results you want. For more information, visit: www.constantcontact.com.
About SCORE
Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs to start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 29,681 new businesses and 67,706 non-owner jobs in 2019 alone. Visit SCORE at www.score.org. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. All opinions, conclusions, and/or recommendations expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA.
