WASHINGTON, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCORE, the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, is pleased to announce the appointment of four new members to its board of directors, which helps lead the organization in its mission to foster vibrant small business communities through mentoring and education.
SCORE Chairman of the Board Chair Larry Tucker said, "We are welcoming to our board four accomplished directors. Two are outstanding independent directors and two are exceptional SCORE mentors, who together bring us experience in financial management, government contract compliance, business leadership, communications, branding and board governance. We are proud to represent over 10,000 volunteer business mentors who help create tens of thousands of new businesses and jobs each year."
The new additions to the board include:
David Zechman
David Zechman is a seasoned healthcare executive with 20 plus years of executive management and CEO experience at three large integrated healthcare systems comprised of tertiary teaching hospitals, community hospitals, rural hospitals and standalone hospitals, which were all not for profit organizations. Responsibilities included executive leadership development, fundraising, strategic planning, operations management, physician alignment/integration, affiliation and partnership development, and service line management including aligning goals, behaviors, and processes that drive a vision of providing kind and compassionate care. David has a bachelor's degree in education from Miami University, a master's degree in public administration from Cleveland State University and is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Administration.
"I am thrilled and honored to be invited to join the prestigious SCORE Board," said David Zechman. "I believe there is no better time in our country's history for SCORE to provide mentoring and support for new businesses as well as existing businesses in this uncertain time. I look forward to participating with an outstanding group of volunteer board members to 'make it happen' for anyone who wants to be an entrepreneur!"
Perri Richman
Perri Richman is vice president of external communications at Trane Technologies, and the director of the Trane Technologies Foundation. She is also the innovator of a breakthrough personal leader branding methodology that helps entrepreneurs realize the value of their behavior and image on the success of their endeavors. Perri earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from New York University and a master's degree in organizational psychology from the University of Hartford. She is a certified executive coach, change leadership professional, and reputation and crisis manager.
Patricia Loftus
Pat Loftus of Venice, Florida, has been a SCORE volunteer for more than five years, serving as a certified business mentor, SCORE Manasota chapter secretary, and a member of the SCORE Southwest Florida Chapter Executive Committee. Pat has more than 35 years of general global nuclear energy industry technical and business leadership and management experience with Exelon, Northeast Utilities and Westinghouse Electric Corporation, combined with six years in the small business environment. Her corporate expertise includes federal regulatory affairs and compliance, independent oversight, strategy, marketing and business operations and financial management. She is currently a licensed real estate broker and an angel investor. Pat has a bachelor's degree in nuclear engineering from The Pennsylvania State University, a master's degree in nuclear engineering from Carnegie Mellon University and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Pittsburgh.
"I'm honored to join the board as we navigate the new normal and together lead SCORE forward with agility and focus to help small businesses and our SCORE staff and volunteers acclimate and emerge stronger from the COVID-19 Pandemic," said Patricia Loftus. "It's my privilege to bring my passion and commitment to further SCORE's mission as our economy restarts and recovers by serving as both a volunteer business mentor and as a member of the SCORE Board."
Bob Manza
Bob Manza lives in Austin, Texas where he retired from PepsiCo in 2018. While at PepsiCo, Bob held several senior leadership roles including SVP CFO of PepsiCo's Global IT Group and SVP CFO roles in Canada and Mexico. Bob's broad experience in finance includes strategic and business planning; business optimization and investment; international business development; acquisition evaluation and integration; and accounting and control activities. Bob is currently pursuing volunteer activities as a SCORE certified mentor and as a volunteer leadership member with Foundation Communities, an Austin charity. Bob holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Michigan and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Detroit Mercy.
