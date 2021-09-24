DORAL, Fla., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous effect on small businesses across the country. Following months of closures and an economy that's been unpredictable, small businesses are starting on their path to recovery — and they're thriving.
As financial expert Scott Crockett points out, though, many small businesses have already been negatively impacted by the pandemic, particularly minority-owned businesses that often had fewer fall-back funds. The question now is how can lenders equitably and effectively make capital available to help these struggling small businesses restart and grow?
That's the main topic of the Lend360 conference in Dallas, Texas, at which Scott Crockett will be a panelist. The panel, titled "Unlocking Small Business Lending with a Data-Driven Approach," will be held on Tuesday, October 5, from 4 to 5 p.m. The Lend360 conference itself will run from October 4 through October 6 at The Sheraton Dallas Hotel.
The panelists include Scott Crockett, Everest Business Funding's CEO; Brian Epling, an associate at Bradley; Mark Ruddock, the CEO of Nuula; and Ido Lustig, the chief risk officer at BlueVine.
This panel will delve into the shortcomings of traditional underwriting methods in our post-pandemic world. It will also discuss how lenders can use real-time data to help through the underwriting process of small business loans and also what types of data from small businesses the lenders should consider when they are analyzing risk.
Financial experts such as Scott Crockett have a unique industry insight into the above topics, which makes them a great source of information for lenders and small business owners around the country. To learn more about the conference, visit http://www.lend360.org.
About Scott Crockett
Scott Crockett is the founder and CEO of Everest Business Funding. He is a seasoned professional with 20 years of experience in the finance industry. Mr. Crockett's track record includes raising more than $250 million in capital and creating thousands of jobs. Scott has founded, built, and managed several finance companies in the consumer and commercial finance sectors.
