NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a global business advisory and expert services firm, today announced the appointment of Scott Davido as a Senior Managing Director, based in New York. As part of Ankura's Turnaround & Restructuring Group, Mr. Davido will serve clients with his more than 30 years of experience leading operations, finance, accounting, and strategic functions for companies and governments undergoing operational and financial crises or transitions.
"Scott's successful track record of leading companies through complex turnarounds and restructurings speaks to his talent as an executive and trusted advisor," said Philip J. Gund, Senior Managing Director and Turnaround & Restructuring Business Group Leader. "Scott is a welcome addition as we continue to build upon our deep bench of professionals in the field and enhance the solutions we provide to clients navigating the complexities of today's challenging business environment."
Mr. Davido brings extensive operational and management experience, having served in a variety of interim executive roles, including chief executive officer, chief financial officer, chief legal officer and chief restructuring officer. He has successfully led and advised companies on all aspects of the workout process, such as developing and evaluating business plans, negotiating reorganization and restructuring plans, completing complex debt refinancing, supporting valuations, preparing and analyzing court and creditor reports, and performing due diligence.
"I am excited to join such an accomplished and collaborative team of professionals and reunite with many colleagues with whom I have worked during my career," said Mr. Davido. "Today's environment presents new challenges and uncertainties for all our clients. I look forward to working with my colleagues to help clients navigate these increasingly complex market conditions."
Mr. Davido is currently serving as Chief Restructuring Officer for MDC Texas Energy, an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Prior to joining Ankura, Mr. Davido most recently served as Chief Executive Officer and President of Advantage Rent a Car, one of the largest mobility providers in the U.S., where he improved the company's financial performance exponentially through a focus on sales and operational initiatives. He also served as Chief Implementation Officer at Baylor College of Medicine, among several additional esteemed leadership and advisory roles.
Mr. Davido holds a JD from Case Western Reserve University School of Law and a BS in Accounting from Case Western Reserve University. Mr. Davido has also served as an independent director on the boards of Stage Stores, Inc., Special Metals Corporation and Lensar, Inc.
