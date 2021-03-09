MESA, Ariz., Mar. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a local Mesa business law office that handles a wide range of business matters and disputes, Denton Peterson Dunn, PLLC. proudly welcomes Scott F. Gibson. Mr. Gibson has over 35 years of experience helping businesses protect themselves from the threat of disloyal employees and unfair competition.
He delivers first rate legal services through his unique position in the law, a position that is built on a blend of skills cultivated through his courtroom experience and a deep understanding of the legal theories implicated by unfair competition. Due to his singular experience in this area, he is able to effectively help clients protect their intangible business interests.
Additionally, Mr. Gibson holds two advanced legal degrees in the most cutting-edge areas of the law: Biotechnology and Genomics (LLM from the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University) and Litigation Management (LLM from Baylor Law). Along with his studies in Litigation Management, he has performed specialized research into transforming the way lawyers approach legal dilemmas in order to help clients avoid certain situations before they arise.
In addition to being a student of the law, Mr. Gibson has taught a course in Trade Secrets and Restrictive Covenants at the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law since 2008. He regularly and frequently dedicates his time to writing, speaking, and teaching trial skills, intellectual property, and employment law with a high focus on trade secrets and restrictive covenants. Mr. Gibson is a welcome asset to the team at Denton Peterson Dunn, PLLC.
About Denton Peterson Dunn, PLLC.
Denton Peterson Dunn, PLLC. is a local Arizona business law office that has a team of skilled business and corporate law attorneys who have served the greater Phoenix area since 1995. Their practice areas include business and corporate law, employment law, negotiation and mediation, real estate law, franchise law, and more.
