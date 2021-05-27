IRVING, Texas, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homeowners of America Insurance Company (HOAIC), a property and casualty insurance provider, is pleased to announce that Scott Garfield has joined the company as a National Account Manager.
Garfield brings over 20 years of insurance industry experience to HOAIC and has spent his most recent time with GeoVera Holdings, Inc. In addition to his insurance background in senior management roles, Garfield has extensive experience in account management and business development across the country. He is charged with helping to strategically expand HOAIC's national growth as the company increases its footprint across the country.
HOAIC Vice President, Director of Sales and Marketing, Michael Cox, said "We are pleased to be adding a proven leader and manager to expand our national presence. Scott brings diversified experience to our team at Homeowners of America and will focus on building relationships with our current and future national agent partners."
The Texas-based company has been in business for 15 years and is currently writing policies in 7 states, with plans to expand into many more in the near future.
About Homeowners of America Insurance Company
Homeowners of America Insurance Company (HOAIC), a Porch Group company, is based in Irving, Texas. The company provides property and casualty insurance in Texas, Arizona, Illinois, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia and insures over 230,000 homes. HOAIC has been assigned a Financial Stability Rating of A, Exceptional by Demotech, Inc. For more information, visit https://hoaic.com.
Media Contact
Melissa Kelley, Homeowners of America, +1 (972) 607-4263, mkelley@hoaic.com
SOURCE Homeowners of America