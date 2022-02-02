SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Former Leader In Professional Services At Splunk Joins bitsIO
Technology services and consulting company bitsIO has announced that Scott Gray will be joining their team. He will drive the growth of the professional services division and will be serving in the capacity of Senior Vice President.
Scott, who resides in California, has vast experience in the Customer Success and Professional Services field in his career. With more than three decades of leadership experience delivering technical services, Scott specializes in developing, building and growing Customer Success and Professional Services teams.
"The world is quickly moving to a Subscription Economy. Smart companies aren't trying to pitch products to strangers anymore. They're figuring out how to grow, monetize and build an ongoing mutually beneficial relationship with a dedicated base of subscribers. Customer Success is fundamental to this process." - Scott Gray, SVP of Services at bitsIO.
Fitting perfectly within the bitsIO core values Scott maintains a high level of professionalism and has winning personality traits, such as being empathic and innovative. One of his most recent positions in his professional career is working with Splunk for over 8 years where he was instrumental in creating and maintaining the top Splunk Consulting team globally. He also achieved great success spearheading the Hire Military Internship program. This partnership led to more than 50% of the hires in 2020 being chosen from that program.
"Scott Gray will be a catalyst to bitsIO's growth and customer success with his experience in delivering technical services and building high performance teams" said Kalpana Krishnamurthi, bitsIO CEO & Co-Founder
The bitsIO team is delighted about Scott's entry who will bring his first hand experience from Splunk, a crucial cornerstone to bitsIO 's success. bitsIO is an Elite partner of Splunk who falls within the top five per cent of Splunk consultants globally. In 2020, bitsIO was given the honor of Splunk Professional Services Partner of the Year.
"Scott's vast experience at Splunk will help us be the top Splunk Professional Services provider providing innovation to our customers with expansion into MSP, MSSP and Cloud Services" said Suman Gajavelly, CTO & Co-Founder at bitsIO.
bitsIO has provided reliable and cost-effective Cyber Security, IT Operations solutions for Client Productivity and Data Security for over 20 years. They specialize in ITSI, Enterprise Security, Phantom, Custom App Development, Splunk Cloud and more. They are a trusted brand in the United States, United Kingdom, Costa Rica and India.
