TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chapters Health Foundation and the Hospice Women of Philanthropy are proud to announce Olympic Champion, Cancer Survivor/Activist and Eternal Optimist Scott Hamilton will be the featured speaker at the sixth annual Spring Soiree. The virtual event will take place Wednesday, March 10 from noon to 1 p.m. Tickets are $50 each for Hospice Women of Philanthropy members and $65 each for non-members. The presenting sponsor for the 2021 Spring Soiree is the law firm of Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney.
"Just when you thought our Spring Soirée could not get any better in terms of programming, we welcome Scott Hamilton as this year's guest speaker," said Adam Stanfield, vice president of development and executive director of Chapters Health Foundation. "So happy to see this amazing Hospice Women of Philanthropy event achieve new heights."
Hamilton is sure to inspire everyone in attendance to make the most of every moment, as he does in his recently launched Live Your Days — a call to be present and not let day after day pass, just going through the check list of life.
Proceeds from the event support programs and services of LifePath Hospice. The Hospice Women of Philanthropy is a group of local women who participate in building and strengthening hospice-related programs through joint contributions. The group also provides women with opportunities for education in an effort to foster and develop their capacities for philanthropic leadership.
Interested attendees can register here. If you have any questions or would like more information, please contact Stevie Shumate at 813.357.5361 or shumates@chaptershealth.org.
About Chapters Health Foundation
Chapters Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit organization committed to supporting Chapters Health System, a progressive leader in home health, palliative care, hospice and grief support. Chapters Health Foundation provides more than $2.5 million annually in charity care in order to continue to meet the needs of patients and families who cannot afford hospice services. Chapters Health Foundation also provides $1.3 million in funding for the provision of grief support across Chapters Health and more than $1 million to assist with underfunded pediatric and adult palliative care services. To learn more, follow us on Facebook, Twitter Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.
About LifePath Hospice
LifePath Hospice, an affiliate of Chapters Health System, is a community-based, not-for-profit organization that supports more than 7,600 patients each year in Hillsborough County as they face the challenges of advancing age and illness. Healthcare professionals and trained volunteers embrace the LifePath Hospice mission to make the most of life by relieving the suffering of patients and their families affected by serious health issues. Since 2008, the organization has been accredited by The Joint Commission, the nation's premier healthcare accrediting body and in 2017 was awarded deemed status. Learn more at http://www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn.
About Scott Hamilton
The most recognized male figure skating star in the world, Scott Hamilton has won 70 titles, awards and honors including an Emmy Award nomination, induction into the United States Olympic Hall of Fame and a privileged member of the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame. In 1984, Hamilton captured the attention of the world with his Olympic Gold medal performances in Saravejo and since has shared his love and enthusiasm for the sports as an analyst/commentator, performer, producer and best-selling author. He further inspires others as a speaker, humanitarian and as a cancer and pituitary brain tumor survivor. After losing his mother to cancer, then becoming a survivor himself, Hamilton turned activist, launching the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation (Cancer Alliance for Research, Education and Survivorship).
About Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney is a national law firm with a proven reputation for providing progressive, industry-leading legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to its regional, national and international clients. The firm's 450 attorneys and government relations professionals represent some of the highest profile companies in the nation, including 50 of the Fortune 100. The firm has a large footprint in Florida with offices in Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Tallahassee. While the firm services a wide range of clients, Buchanan has especially deep experience in the energy, finance, healthcare and life sciences industries. Buchanan brings to clients an intimate knowledge of the players, market forces, and political and regulatory landscape, and uses its full-service capabilities to protect, defend and advance clients' businesses.
