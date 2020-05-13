HOUSTON, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leading trenchless infrastructure solutions provider, the Vortex Companies, has hired Scott Podhaisky as Director of QC & Product Development. Mr. Podhaisky's primary role will be quality control and assurance for protective coatings, linings and repair materials, as well as product development.
"Although this is an uncertain time for many organizations, I'm proud that we're able to continue to grow," said Michael Vellano, CEO of the Vortex Companies. "Scott has an impressive background and I'm certain he'll leverage his experience to ensure our customers have access to maximum quality products and materials."
Mr. Podhaisky will report to Andrew Gonnella, EVP of Products for Vortex, who said, "Scott will be a great addition to our team as we work to continually improve quality, launch new manufacturing sites around the world and expand our high performance coatings portfolio for raw/potable water, sewer, storm and industrial infrastructure renewal."
"I'm excited about my role at Vortex Companies and look forward to the opportunity to make a bigger impact within the organization," said Mr. Podhaisky. His initial charge will be to support Vortex Companies' Quadex division, where he will focus on ensuring the line of Quadex products maintain the high standards customers depend on, before expanding his reach to other Vortex Companies products. Mr. Podhaisky brings a balance of materials research, commercial development and practical application that will not only strengthen the supply chain and contract manufacturing partnerships, but also help in new product development efforts as well.
With nearly 20 years of experience in process and quality control, Mr. Podhaisky was most recently the Industrial & Quality Manager for LafargeHolcim, where he improved cement and concrete manufacturing processes, studied material interactions and blending, and managed large-scale research programs.
About Quadex
Quadex, LLC, one of the Vortex Companies, has been developing and manufacturing advanced repair materials for water and sewer infrastructure since 1991. The company specializes in geopolymers, hybrid cements, resins, epoxies and patching materials, as well as the design of custom application equipment.
About the Vortex Companies
The Vortex Companies deliver advanced trenchless technologies and turnkey services to cost effectively renew municipal, industrial and commercial infrastructure. The Vortex Services division provides lining and coating solutions, pipe bursting, CCTV and inspection. The Vortex Products division develops and sells manhole and pipe rehabilitation materials, polymeric coatings and resins, sewer robot systems, and high-speed drain cleaning tools.
With strategic acquisitions planned for the second half of 2020, the Vortex Companies remains focused on its vision of providing a broad range of intelligent and economical trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, supported by highly experienced and trained personnel. For more information, go to: www.vortexcompanies.com.
