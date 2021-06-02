KITCHENER-WATERLOO, Ontario, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Igloo Software, the leading provider of digital workplace solutions, today announced Scott Shapiro has joined Igloo Software as its new Chief Revenue Officer. The appointment of Scott to the company's executive team follows recent recognition of Igloo's leadership position in the digital workplace market and continued widespread adoption of its award-winning next-generation intranet solutions.
With over a decade of senior leadership experience spanning all facets of sales and strategic business development, Scott has been instrumental in leading several high-growth SaaS businesses to record revenue and profitability. Prior to Igloo, Scott was Chief Revenue Officer at PowerDMS where he developed and successfully implemented a full go-to-market plan and more than doubled ARR in under 3 years. Before this, Scott was Vice President of Sales at Paycor where he led a large field sales team, consistently setting new sales records, including the tripling of new ARR bookings in just 12 months.
"Scott and I worked closely together at Paycor, building teams, driving growth and creating great outcomes for shareholders and customers," said Mike Gaburo, Igloo CEO. "I know Scott's strategic acumen, operational skill and results-oriented mindset will further accelerate Igloo's success and market leadership. On behalf of the entire Igloo team, I am excited to welcome Scott, and I look forward to building on the company's momentum."
"It's truly an honor to work with Mike again and I know with him at the helm, Igloo will continue to have the solid foundation and vision required to maintain its lead in innovation, customer success, and market share," said Scott Shapiro, Chief Revenue Officer, Igloo. "Igloo has an incredible set of products backed by an equally impressive team. It's an absolute privilege to be part of a company that will continue to shape the digital workplace landscape for decades to come."
Igloo is widely recognized as a leader in the digital workplace market by many industry analysts. The rapid adoption of its next-gen intranet platform by some of the largest global brands continues to position Igloo for ongoing growth. Igloo was recently named a leader in The Aragon Research Globe™ for Communities 2021 report, a leader in The Aragon Research Globe™ for Digital Work Hubs 2020 report, as well as a global leader in The Forrester Wave™ for Intranet Platforms, Q2 2020.
