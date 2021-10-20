SEATTLE, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Screencast-O-Matic, the all-in-one screen capture, video editing, and hosting platform that takes visual creation, collaboration and sharing to the next level, today announced Andrew Baum as the company's Chief Marketing Officer, joining the Executive Leadership Team.
The Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, which empowers anyone to create and share video, saw an exponential increase in demand amid the pandemic and will lean on Baum's past experience to further grow the company and its industry-leading all-in-one platform's global presence. Having previously served in marketing and management leadership roles at WeVideo, SmugMug, PrintRoom, Avid and Adobe, Baum has demonstrated exceptional strength in driving innovative high-growth, scalable and sustainable media creation and distribution businesses.
"The past several years have reinforced the need for video in learning and communication, especially as hybrid and remote work and education environments continue to proliferate," said Screencast-O-Matic CEO Matt Champagne. "Andrew's passion and experience have been instrumental in leading the democratization of video creation. We're confident that he will continue in this vein by driving growth and loyalty for our expanding customer base."
As the company's CMO, Baum will be tasked with driving awareness, customer acquisition, revenue growth, engagement and customer loyalty. The veteran CMO will evaluate and analyze current outreach and engagement programs and make changes needed to drive improvements in awareness, acquisition, loyalty and satisfaction.
"Screencast-O-Matic is redefining visual collaboration at a time where it's more imperative, and more in demand, than ever before," said Andrew Baum, CMO at Screencast-O-Matic. "With innovative, high quality, easy-to-use and affordable tools that don't sacrifice on functionality, I look forward to reaching out to new audiences and expanding the overall global visibility of Screencast-O-Matic, enabling more people to effectively communicate through video for education, business, personal and professional interactions."
Screencast-O-Matic and its free capture, editing, and hosting tools are available on all popular desktop and mobile devices. Screencast-O-Matic, a long-time leader in Education, has users at 98 of the top 100 Universities in the US. Since its inception, Screencast-O-Matic has had more than 100 million videos created from more than 190 countries around the world, all while consistently presenting new solutions and features that lead the industry and tackle evolving and emerging needs and challenges. Designed for everyone as an everyday tool, Screencast-O-Matic makes communicating with video as simple as writing an email, yet maintains the robust features that make videos authentic, personal and engaging.
To learn more about Screencast-O-Matic, please visit: https://screencast-o-matic.com
About Screencast-O-Matic:
Screencast-O-Matic is a screen capture, video editing and sharing platform that takes visual collaboration to the next level. It allows companies, educational institutions, and individuals to create compelling content solutions for learning and sharing information.
Media Contact
Frances Bigley for Screencast-O-Matic, Finn Partners, +1 206-571-7744, SOM@barokas.com
SOURCE Screencast-O-Matic