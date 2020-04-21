NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenvision Media, a national leader in cinema and premium video advertising, announced today the addition of The LOT to the company's dynamically growing theatre portfolio, along with new deals for Studio Movie Grill and Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI). Concluding a milestone year of double-digit growth, Screenvision Media signed 19 exhibitor partnership deals in 2019, increasing the company's total screen count to more than 15,000 nationwide with 8 of the top 10 exhibitors in the country.
"We are thrilled to broaden our network to include both new and expanded relationships with these valued exhibitors," said Darryl Schaffer, Chief Partnership Officer, Screenvision Media. "Our industry-leading partners continue to strengthen our position as the go-to cinema platform for advertisers."
Screenvision Media's new relationship with The LOT, based in La Jolla, California, spans 30 screens across four locations, reaching moviegoers across Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. Based in Dallas, Texas, Studio Movie Grill's multi-year renewal includes 34 theatres and 353 screens, ranking as one of Screenvision's largest exhibitor relationships. The expanded deal with Reading International encompasses 17 theatres with 189 screens across Honolulu, New York, LA, San Francisco, San Diego and Bakersfield.
"We are proud of our strong, long-standing partnership with Screenvision Media for the past decade," said Ted Croft, Chief Financial Officer, Studio Movie Grill. "Screenvision has always been innovative, and the new breakthrough Marquee Position inventory is really exciting for us. Also, even during these difficult times, Screenvision is working closely with us on innovative ways to further unlock revenue-generating opportunities, reinforcing what a great partner they are."
ABOUT SCREENVISION MEDIA
Headquartered in New York, N.Y., Screenvision Media is a national leader in cinema advertising, offering on-screen advertising, in-lobby promotions and integrated marketing programs to national, regional and local advertisers, and providing comprehensive cinema advertising representation services to top-tier theatrical exhibitors presenting the highest-quality movie-going experiences. The Screenvision Media cinema advertising network comprises over 15,000 screens in 2,400+ theatre locations across all 50 states and 94% of DMAs nationwide; delivering through more than 150 theatrical circuits, including 8 of the top 10 exhibitor companies. For more information: https://screenvisionmedia.com/
