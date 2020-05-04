WELLESLEY, Mass., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scripta Insights, a cloud-based healthcare IT solution that helps companies take control of their pharmacy benefit spend, while helping members get the Best Meds at the Right Price™, today announced the appointment of Joe O'Connor to the company's board of advisors.
O'Connor is a successful healthcare entrepreneur and executive with more than 25 years of experience in leadership roles for organizations focused on improving the quality and affordability of healthcare.
"We are thrilled to have Joe on our board of advisors. He brings decades of experience in the healthcare industry to the table, along with key leadership and technical skills that will be a tremendous asset to all of us at Scripta," said Eric Levin, CEO of Scripta Insights.
O'Connor most recently served as Chief Product Officer at Apervita following its acquisition of Qcentive where he was EVP, Product and Strategy. Prior to Apervita, O'Connor was a co-founder of Remedy Partners, a leading episode of care company. He is also the founder and served as CEO of Integrated Healthcare Information Services, Inc, which sold to Ingenix, Inc. (Optum), where O'Connor continued in an operational role. Earlier in his career, he served as Corporate Director of Medical Economics at a publicly held managed-care company and as an auditor and consultant. He holds an M.S. in Computer Information Systems from Bentley University and an M.S. in Evaluative Clinical Sciences from Dartmouth Medical School.
"I am excited to join the innovative team at Scripta Insights. I look forward to working with the team to evolve Scripta's product offerings and further the important mission of creating meaningful payer and member solutions in the prescription benefits marketplace through the use of technology," said O'Connor.
About Scripta Insights
Scripta Insights, a company founded by doctors, is using technology to create transparency, disrupt and improve the $300B self-funded pharmacy benefits marketplace.
Scripta is a cloud-based healthcare IT solution that delivers immediate, real savings on pharmacy benefit costs for self-insured employers, payers and their members. It empowers companies to take control of their pharmacy spend, while helping members get the medicine they need at the best possible price.
Scripta's proprietary software, Script.AI, was developed over a decade and is designed to analyze millions of pharmacy transactions in mere seconds to yield actionable insights. It uses data analytics, AI and expert insights from its P&T Committee to recognize savings opportunities that, until now, have been impossible to identify.
Scripta has saved employers and members millions of dollars on prescriptions.
For more information about Scripta, visit www.scriptainsights.com.