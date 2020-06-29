WELLESLEY, Mass., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scripta Insights, a cloud-based healthcare IT solution that helps companies take control of their pharmacy benefit spend, while helping members get the Right Meds at the Best Price™, today announced the appointment of Sharon Cunninghis to the company's board of advisors.
Cunninghis, an innovative and growth-oriented Senior Executive, brings decades of experience, including 30 years at Mercer, most recently leading the US Healthcare practice, to Scripta.
"We are beyond excited to welcome Sharon to our Board of Advisors. Her experience in launching consumer and employer tech solutions in the health and benefits space will be an invaluable asset to Scripta as we rapidly scale our business via partnerships with benefits consultants, and continue to offer the most innovative cost containment solutions to self-insured employers and regional health plans," said Eric Levin, CEO of Scripta Insights.
Cunninghis is currently Chief Development Officer at Lane Health, a new disrupter focused on improving health by eliminating financial barriers to care that often lead to negative outcomes. Her role includes development of strategies and plans for acquiring new customers, and she is involved in business strategy, operations, member services and sales.
Prior to this role, Cunninghis spent the bulk of her career at Mercer, a leading human resources consulting firm. Most recently, she served as a Sr. Partner and the US Healthcare Business Leader, including its consulting, brokerage, administration, and Medicaid solutions. Prior to that she created, led the development of, and grew Mercer's highly successful Marketplace 365 offering. Her accomplishments also include creating and launching technology solutions to transform brokerage processes. She holds a B.S. in Economics from The Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania, where she graduated Cum Laude.
"I look forward to working with the team at Scripta. I am eager to share my experience in developing new approaches to technology to successfully launch new customer solutions at Scripta, and to helping Scripta tackle the incredibly important issue of reducing pharmacy benefit costs in America," said Cunninghis.
About Scripta Insights
Scripta Insights, a company founded by doctors, is using technology to create transparency, disrupt and improve the $300B self-funded pharmacy benefits marketplace.
Scripta is a cloud-based healthcare IT solution that delivers immediate, real savings on pharmacy benefit costs for self-insured employers, payers and their members. It empowers companies to take control of their pharmacy spend, while helping members get the medicine they need at the best possible price.
Scripta's proprietary software, Script.AI, was developed over a decade and is designed to analyze millions of pharmacy transactions in mere seconds to yield actionable insights. It uses data analytics, AI and expert insights from its P&T Committee to recognize savings opportunities that, until now, have been impossible to identify.
Scripta has saved employers and members millions of dollars on prescriptions.
For more information about Scripta, visit www.scriptainsights.com.
Media Contact:
Kristen Joerger, LKPR, Inc., Kristen@LKPRinc.com, 603-494-3295