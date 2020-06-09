EXTON, Pa., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2020 will take place virtually Oct. 12-16, marking the first all-digital presentation of the largest cable telecommunications and technology event in the Americas since its inception in 1983. Charter Communications, Comcast, Cox Communications and the SCTE Foundation have joined together as presenting sponsors to make Cable-Tec Expo 2020 free for all attendees.
The virtual format will enable a larger, more diverse group of professionals to take part in the industry's signature event from their homes and offices around the world. The educational heart of the show, the Fall Technical Forum, will draw on a record 267 thought leadership abstracts exploring artificial intelligence, operational transformation, advancements to cable's 10G platform, lessons learned from COVID-19, and more.
"Cable-Tec Expo plays a vital role for the industry. We're looking forward to expanding its reach in 2020 with a fully immersive, interactive virtual format," said Tony Werner, president of Technology, Product, Xperience at Comcast Cable. "Cable-Tec Expo gives professionals in our industry a platform to share their insights, learn from one another and allied industries, and shape the future in an increasingly connected world. We're confident this year will be no exception."
Visionary insights, technical innovation and shared learning remain the cornerstones of the annual event, which this year asks attendees to "Imagine the Possibilities" for the future of connectivity. In addition to the Fall Technical Forum, Expo 2020 will feature a thought-provoking General Session, future-focused presentations in the Imagine Zone, an interactive Exhibitor Gallery, and the annual SCTE•ISBE awards celebration. Expo 2020 is co-chaired by Ed Marchetti, senior vice president of operations for Comcast, and Tom Monaghan, senior vice president, field operations for Charter Communications.
"The move to a virtual event is a tangible demonstration of the power of connectivity. Though there is undeniable value in meeting face-to-face, the increasingly global nature of our industry and the day-to-day demands placed on cable operators have made it difficult for some to attend in previous years," said Tom Adams, executive vice president, field operations for Charter Communications and chair of the SCTE•ISBE Board of Directors. "The cable industry is built on a culture of resiliency and innovation. A virtual Cable-Tec Expo will not only allow us to come together despite current global circumstances, it will also enable more of our colleagues to participate."
The MSO community and the SCTE Foundation collaboratively made the decision to support the first-ever virtual Cable-Tec Expo in recognition of the show's importance to the industry. The SCTE Foundation will support the virtual education portion of Expo 2020 and will partner with various educational facilities and minority universities to provide free educational invitations, facilitate interactions between students and executives, and create internships and career opportunities.
Expo 2020 had been scheduled for the Colorado Convention Center, which last month was designated as a temporary medical facility for the remainder of the year.
SCTE•ISBE will release additional details about Cable-Tec Expo 2020 sponsorships, workshops and registration in the near future.
