HONG KONG, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scully Royalty Ltd. (the "Company") (NYSE: SRL) announces that it has issued its results for the six months ended June 30, 2020 (the "Half-Year Report"), a copy of which has been furnished in a Form 6-K that is available under the Company's profile at www.sec.gov.

All Stakeholders are encouraged to:

  • read the entire Half-Year Report, which includes the Company's unaudited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the period, for a greater understanding of the Company's business and operations; and
          
  • direct any questions regarding the information in the Half-Year Report to the Company's North American toll free line at 1 (844) 331 3343 or email info@scullyroyalty.com to book a conference call with senior management.

Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Half-Year Report free of charge, by contacting the Company as set forth above.

 

 

