RUTHERFORD, N.J., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SDM Northcoast is very excited to announce that it has added Dave Keiser as a Senior Research Analyst. Dave has nearly 20 years experience in healthcare research with 16 years experience in equity research, more than half of which focused on the dental industry at Northcoast Research and FTN Midwest. Prior to that time Dave worked for Health Research International focusing on market research reports and custom consulting projects. Dave has a BBA in Marketing and Finance from Ohio University and an MBA in Finance, also from Ohio University.
Dave's analytical skill and forecasting ability propelled him to earn the No. 1 ranking as an equity research Earnings Estimator in the Health Care Equipment & Supplies segment by StarMine in 2015 and also by Thomson Reuters in 2017 and 2018.
SDM Northcoast CEO Ed Snyder said, "I have personally worked with Dave for 16 years and couldn't be more excited about bringing him on board with SDM Northcoast. Dave's analytical skills, forecasting ability, and vast knowledge as a seasoned dental market research analyst will be a tremendous asset to our customers."
SDM Northcoast has the most comprehensive data offering in the dental industry and we understand the importance that our customers place on data, and data analysis, to make informed business decisions. With the addition of Dave Keiser to our analytical staff, SDM Northcoast will begin to publish the most comprehensive collection of dental industry reports and detailed industry forecasts available.
Dave joins the existing SDM Northcoast data team supported by a host of expertise including Jacinta Francis with 33 years of dental experience, Edwin Snyder with 28 years of dental industry analytical experience, and Matthew Rodimer with 10 years of dental experience.
About SDM Northcoast, LLC
SDM was established in 1994, and has served the dental industry in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom as the leading provider of qualitative and quantitative research services. SDM collects monthly retail sales data from dental product distributors and has been primarily recognized for its publication of the Dental Products Market Share Study (DPMSS) which analyzes growth for thousands of dental products. In February 2019, SDM merged with Northcoast Data Analytics to form SDM Northcoast, expanding the company's analytical capabilities. The mission of SDM Northcoast is to help dental customers make informed business decisions and accelerate growth rates.
For more information please contact us.
Contact Person: Ed Snyder
Company: SDM Northcoast
Address: 301 Route 17 North, Suite 701, Rutherford, New Jersey 07070.
Phone: (330) 990-4579