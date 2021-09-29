ALISO VIEJO, Calif. and CHATSWORTH, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seabreeze Management Company, Inc., a leading residential and commercial property management firm, today announced the acquisition of Fidelity Management Services, Inc., a full-service property management firm based in Chatsworth, CA. Isaiah Henry, CEO at Seabreeze, will assume the role of CEO at Fidelity Management Services. This move is part of a strategic ownership transition between Seabreeze and Melanie and Steve Barkodarian, Fidelity's owners, CFO, and CEO, respectively, prior to the acquisition. Fidelity will operate under the Seabreeze umbrella but will remain independent in name.
With the addition of Fidelity, the Seabreeze team now consists of nearly 500 team members serving 370 associations and over 100,000 homes. This acquisition is part of the Seabreeze strategic growth plan. This plan seeks to expand the company's customer-first mission by infusing resources into robust firms that share Seabreeze cultures and objectives.
"In an industry full of consolidations, we take a different approach to growth. Our mission isn't to simply swallow smaller organizations to gain customers, but to come alongside those teams to continue to enable those businesses to thrive," said Henry. "At Seabreeze, we've grown tremendously over the past few years, which has given us access to personnel and resources that we are thrilled to share with the Fidelity Management team. We are excited to welcome Fidelity to the Seabreeze family and look forward to a long and prosperous future together."
"Thirty years ago Melanie and I started Fidelity Management Services with one objective in mind: putting our communities first," said Steve Barkodarian. "Seabreeze is the perfect partner to continue that legacy and uphold the promises we made to our board members and residents so many years ago. We are excited to align with an organization that shares our values and culture and we know that our team and board members will be well taken care of."
About Seabreeze Management Company
Seabreeze Management Company is a full-service property management firm with a diverse management portfolio of over 100,000 residential and commercial properties. Based in Aliso Viejo, California, Seabreeze has offered an unrivaled client experience to commercial common-interest developments and homeowners' associations for over 34 years. With offices throughout California and Nevada, Seabreeze has expanded its mission to be a trusted advisor and collaborative partner with developments to build thriving associations through superior service and integrity. Seabreeze is a certified AAMC company. For more information visit http://www.seabreezemgmt.com, "like" Seabreeze on Facebook, or follow on Twitter @Seabreezemgmt.
About Fidelity Management Services
For over 30 years, Fidelity Management Company has served common interest communities in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. Based in Chatsworth, California, Fidelity prides itself on being a trusted partner with in-depth industry experience and a service-based business model. For more information visit http://www.fidelitymngt.com.
