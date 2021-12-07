PORTLAND, Maine, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diversified Communications, organizers of the world's leading seafood trade expositions, announced the return of its in-person event, Seafood Expo Asia, to the Asian market. The 10th edition will take place from 14-16 September 2022 at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.
As a major consumer, importer and producer of seafood, Asia is an important market for the seafood industry. Seafood Expo Asia is the seafood marketplace for Asia bringing together industry suppliers from around the world with seafood buyers from across Asia. The move to Singapore will cater to the varying needs across the seafood value chain in Asia and provide the industry with the opportunities to further explore business potential in various Asian markets.
"Findings from third-party independent research revealed that, driven by growing consumption and imports, Southeast Asia has a growing need to meet with international seafood suppliers. Seafood Expo Asia is well positioned to serve a wider Asian audience and create opportunity for the seafood community throughout Asia and the world," said Liz Plizga, Group Vice President, Diversified Communications. "The relocation will better position Seafood Expo Asia as a hub event to facilitate both Southeast and East Asia buyers in strong growing markets with easy accessibility."
A gateway to Asia, Singapore is an important business hub for global trade. It is the world's busiest shipping hub connected to 600 ports in over 120 countries. Its airport, Singapore Changi Airport, is a leading regional air hub and recognized as one of the best internationally.
Seafood Expo Asia's new home, Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, has over 20 years of experience in the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. The venue is conveniently located in the heart of Singapore's Central Business District with direct access to six renowned hotels, a wide selection of food, entertainment and shopping options and is only a 20-minute ride from Singapore Changi Airport.
"Seafood Expo Asia is the definitive seafood tradeshow for Asia, and its presence in Singapore shows the continued confidence our valued partners place in Singapore as a safe, reliable and trusted destination for business events. We look forward to extending a warm welcome to all participants to a safe and meaningful event in Singapore," said Poh Chi Chuan, Executive Director, Exhibitions & Conferences, Singapore Tourism Board.
Since its last in-person event and during times of travel restrictions, Seafood Expo Asia offered a digital solution to keep seafood professionals in the Asian market engaged. The successful online business matchmaking editions of Seafood Expo Asia Reconnect connected international seafood suppliers with Asian buyers looking to achieve their business goals. The 2022 edition of Seafood Expo Asia will bring back its business matchmaking program in Singapore to facilitate targeted meetings between exhibitors and high-volume buyers and importers at the event.
Seafood Expo Asia will also feature an exhibit floor with international suppliers of fresh, chilled, frozen, canned and value-added seafood products as well as services, and a conference program covering the most relevant industry topics in Asia.
For more information and event updates please visit http://www.seafoodexpo.com/asia.
About Seafood Expo Asia
Seafood Expo Asia is a trade event where buyers and suppliers of seafood from around the world come together to network and conduct business in the lucrative Asian market. The event is produced by Diversified Communications and takes place annually in Asia. SeafoodSource is the exposition's official media covering industry news year-round. http://www.seafoodexpo.com/asia.
About Diversified Communications
Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified Communications connects, educates and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: food and beverage, healthcare, natural and organic, business management and technology. The company's global seafood portfolio of expositions and media includes Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, Seafood Expo Asia and SeafoodSource.com. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: http://www.divcom.com.
