NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RTB House, a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies, today announced that Sean Greene has been hired as Vice President of US Agency Sales. With over 15 years of experience in sales and agency partnerships, Greene is a long-time leader in the enterprise sales and video advertising space. Greene will join RTB House's fast-growing US office, and will play a key role in driving agency adoption of the company's AI Full-Funnel Marketing Solutions and Streaming Video Ad platforms.
Winner of the 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Award, RTB House's first-party data-based AI Full-Funnel Marketing Solutions utilize deep learning in order to recognize a consumers' stage within the sales funnel in real-time, resulting in relevant communication with users. With a modern approach to marketing communication, marketers are empowered to build more durable brand awareness and deeper connections with customers at every stage of the consumer's path-to-purchase.
"With the convergence of branding and performance in today's video advertising landscape, I was impressed by RTB House's unique, full-funnel solutions that are rooted in Deep Learning algorithms and deterministic data," said Greene. "The combination of award-winning technology, dynamic ad personalization for display and video, and active contributions to help shape the industry's cookieless future, I believe will pave the way for growth in a sophisticated US market. I'm incredibly excited to be joining the team, and look forward to introducing these innovative solutions to agencies."
Prior to joining RTB House, Greene was Director of Agency and Platform Partnerships at Tremor Video, one of the largest and most innovative video advertising companies. At Tremor, Greene drove DSP adoption of a video-specific solution, helping agencies to better understand and participate in the complex video ad world.
RTB House is a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies for top brands and agencies worldwide. Its proprietary ad buying engine is the first in the world to be powered entirely by Deep Learning algorithms, enabling advertisers to generate outstanding results and reach their goals at every stage of the funnel.
Founded in 2012, the RTB House team comprises 750+ specialists in over 30 locations around the globe. It serves more than 2,000 campaigns for clients across the EMEA, APAC, and Americas regions.
After successfully deploying Deep Learning into 100 percent of its algorithms in 2018, RTB House has continued its research in the field of AI. The AI Marketing Lab and Creative Lab were set up as new divisions of the company focused on inventing and advancing MarTech products. As a result of their work, in 2020 the company introduced their AI Full-Funnel Marketing solution and Streaming Video Ads solution, lifting brand communication to the next level.
