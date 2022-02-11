LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Protect Environmental announced today that Kenneth Deemer has joined the company as its Director, OMM Services. He joins the company with 18 years of experience in the environmental due diligence industry, where he managed programs related to environmental contaminants, including radon, asbestos, mold, and PCBs. Deemer also brings a strong background in environmental site assessment, having conducted hundreds of due diligence assessments on residential, commercial, and industrial sites for national lending clients. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Environmental Science from Allegheny College, and is a certified radon measurement and mitigation professional, an accredited asbestos inspector and management planner, and possesses the OSHA HAZWOPER 40 credential.
"I'm excited to be working with the recognized leader in providing radon and chemical vapor intrusion
management solutions for clients across the country," Deemer said. "Joining the team at Protect Environmental provides me with the opportunity to have a role in providing healthy and safe indoor environments in the places we live, work, and learn," he added.
As Director, OMM Services, Deemer will be responsible for developing and maintaining the national OMM services portfolio of the company by providing solutions for meeting long-term stewardship and continuing obligations for owners of property located on contaminated radon and chemical vapor intrusion sites.
"Kenny's experience will have an immediate positive impact for our clients," said Kyle Hoylman, CEO of Protect Environmental. "As the regulatory environment continues to evolve, ensuring we are working with the most experienced professionals is important in assisting our clients with effectively managing their risks and liabilities," Hoylman added.
Protect Environmental is a national leader in the environmental services industry, focusing on radon and chemical vapor intrusion management. With a proven track record spanning 15 years that includes completed project work in all 50 U.S. states and 2 U.S. territories, the company delivers expert service from its trusted professionals to provide peace of mind protection to property owners seeking efficient and effective management of environmental risks and liabilities. For more information, call 502-410-5000 or click on to https://www.protectenvironmental.com.
