LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Talespin, a spatial computing company focused on workforce knowledge transfer and skill alignment, announced it has added former CFO of Magic Leap, Beats Electronics and Beats Music Scott Henry to its Board of Directors. Henry brings more than three decades of financial and operations experience, with specialization in all aspects of financial and operational management and strategic development from start-ups to large corporations.
Henry joins Talespin at a time when enterprise adoption of XR technology is maturing, as organizations realize its ROI for training, collaboration, and workforce enablement. Henry will help Talespin build new relationships with Fortune 500 companies, while helping the company add new value for, and deepen relationships with, its existing customers and spatial computing ecosystem partners.
"2020 was a lightning strike that accelerated the need for new workforce solutions that address remote work, talent gaps, and digital transformation," said Henry. "Talespin has a bold vision that was already seeing growth and momentum, but now has become mission critical for any organization. Now, the company needs to focus on scaling to meet demand, and delivering new products that the world's largest companies need to maintain its future of work leadership position. I'm excited to dive right in and help the company through this next chapter."
Henry served as the CFO of Magic Leap from 2014 until 2019. Prior to Magic Leap, Henry served as CFO at Beats Electronics and Beats Music, where he helped lead the company through the launch of the Beats branded music streaming service, the company's overall transformation from an application development company to an operational business, and the ultimate acquisition of the company by Apple in July 2014. Scott started his career on Wall Street in 1987 and spent nearly 18 years as an investment banker for some of the world's largest financial institutions, including ABN Amro, ING Barings, Prudential Securities and Salomon Brothers.
"Scott has seen it all in his 30+ years of experience in technology and media & entertainment," said Kyle Jackson, CEO and Co-Founder of Talespin. "Scott also brings a wealth of VR/XR experience given he was at the helm of Magic Leap's financial operations for over 5 years. Scott is already bringing a significant impact in helping us partner with large organizations that need to modernize and transform their workforce knowledge transfer and skill alignment solutions."
Henry joins Talespin's Board of Directors as the company is experiencing significant momentum. In March, Talespin raised a $15 million Series B led by Cornerstone, and is subsequently focused on enabling a large ecosystem of content developers to help enterprises adopt spatial computing at scale. Talespin continues to lead by example when it comes to top tier VR and AR enterprise applications, with its latest product, 'Leading Through Uncertainty,' launching in April to help business leaders prepare for crisis situations. The VR learning series uses virtual role play to help leaders develop critical communication skills, and to practice applying them during times of uncertainty.
About Talespin
Talespin is building the spatial computing platform to power talent development and skills alignment for the future of work. Founded in 2015, the company leverages its proprietary XR technology platform Runway to deliver XR-based learning and training applications, mixed reality field tools to support employee job performance, and to advance the collection and alignment of skills data. With offices in Los Angeles and Utrecht, The Netherlands, Talespin is building a future of work where the distance between learning and execution is collapsed, enabling people to explore unique career paths that meet the needs of both businesses and individuals.
Talespin's investors include Cornerstone, Farmers Insurance Exchange, and HTC. Learn more at talespin.company.
Media Inquiries
InkHouse
talespin@inkhouse.com