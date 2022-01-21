MEDIA, Pa., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Nicolson Law Group, PC is pleased to announce that David A. Herman has been elected to partnership in the firm.
David is an experienced litigator who provides stem-to-stern representation to his clients through all phases of litigation. His clients include global retailers and product manufacturers, who he represents in litigation matters throughout the United States and in Canada. His practice focuses on product liability, retail liability, commercial transportation, professional negligence and malpractice, construction defects, subrogation, commercial contract formation and disputes, and financial services litigation.
Through the Firm's membership, David has been an active participant in NAMWOLF (National Association of Minority and Women Owned Law Firms) and has represented numerous individuals on a pro bono basis.
A resident of Ambler Pennsylvania, David is a 2005 graduate of The Pennsylvania State University and received his law degree in 2008 from Penn State's Dickinson School of Law. Since 2016, David has been selected a "Rising Star" by Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, a distinction that recognizes the top 2.5 percent of lawyers in the state under the age of 40.
Said Managing Partner Cheryl Nicolson, "I'm delighted David is now a partner. His election recognizes his exceptional client work and many contributions to our firm. He is an outstanding member of our team who clients, understandably, regularly clamor for and praise!"
The Nicolson Law Group is a sophisticated group of highly experienced and devoted litigation attorneys committed to providing its national and regional clients with focused and responsive representation in six practice areas: Product Liability, Retail Liability, Transportation, Construction, Insurance Coverage and Litigation, and School Law. The firm prides itself on understanding the issues its clients face and knowing how to effectively reduce their exposure and legal costs, saving them millions of dollars in fees and possible judgments. Proud to be certified by The Women's Business Enterprise National Council and to be a member of The National Association of Minority and Women Owned Law Firms, Nicolson Law has offices in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and California. For more information see: http://www.nicolsonlawgroup.com.
