HONG KONG, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows: 

Security

Ticker

Dividend per
Share

Period

Record Date

Payment Date

Class A
Common

SSW

$0.125

October 1, 2019 to
December 31, 2019

January 20,
2020

January 30,
2020

Series D
Preferred

SSW PR D

$0.496875

October 30, 2019 to

January 29, 2020

January 29,
2020

January 30,
2020

Series E
Preferred

SSW PR E

$0.515625

October 30, 2019 to

January 29, 2020

January 29,
2020

January 30,
2020

Series G
Preferred

SSW PR G

$0.5125

October 30, 2019 to

January 29, 2020

January 29,
2020

 January 30,
2020

Series H
Preferred

SSW PR H

$0.492188

October 30, 2019 to

January 29, 2020

January 29,
2020

January 30,
2020

Series I
Preferred

SSW PR I

$0.50

October 30, 2019 to

January 29, 2020

January 29,
2020

January 30,
2020

 

About Seaspan

Seaspan is a leading independent charter owner and operator of containerships with industry leading ship management services. We charter our vessels primarily pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate, time charters to the world's largest container shipping liners. Seaspan's fleet consists of 119 containerships, including two vessels the Company has agreed to purchase, which have not yet been delivered, representing total capacity of more than 975,000 TEU. Seaspan's current operating fleet of 117 vessels has an average age of approximately seven years and an average remaining lease period of approximately four years, on a TEU-weighted basis.

Seaspan has the following securities listed on The New York Stock Exchange:

Symbol:

Description:



SSW

Class A Common Shares

SSW PR D

Series D Preferred Shares

SSW PR E

Series E Preferred Shares

SSW PR G

Series G Preferred Shares

SSW PR H

Series H Preferred Shares

SSW PR I

Series I Preferred Shares

SSWA

7.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027

SSW25

5.500% Senior Notes due 2025

SSW26

5.500% Senior Notes due 2026

 

Investor Inquiries:

Mr. Bill Stormont
Investor Relations
Seaspan Corporation
Tel. +1-604-638-7240
Email: bstormont@seaspanltd.ca