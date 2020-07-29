ARLINGTON, Va., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Team GreenZone JV, a joint venture led by GreenZone Solutions, was awarded a 10-year $115 million single-award task order (base period of one year with nine 12-month option periods) supporting the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with Application Management Support Services (AMSS). The solicitation was competed as a small business set-aside under the SEC OneIT enterprise-wide multiple award contractual vehicle which consists of 14 small and 3 large businesses.
Joining GreenZone for this program is teaming partner Attain, a firm that brings expert knowledge of the SEC applications and digital transformation. Together, Team GreenZone JV, was selected to execute the SEC's vision and goals for application support services.
The SEC is the primary regulator of U.S. financial markets overseeing tens of trillions of dollars in annual securities trading on U.S. equity markets and U.S. fixed income markets. To assist the SEC Office of Information Technology (OIT) in supporting their mission, GreenZone provides operational support, corrective maintenance, application administration, systems development, modernization and enhancement (DME), cybersecurity, solutions architecture, and technical management services.
"GreenZone is excited to leverage our expertise across the full spectrum of services to support the SEC in their extremely important mission," said Qasim Hussain, Chief Operating Officer at GreenZone. "Our team will work with the SEC to modernize their applications, deliver application maintenance and operations support for OIT developed applications, COTS products, provide cloud readiness, and simultaneously reduce costs."
As the prime contractor, Team GreenZone JV's client-centric approach uses tailored best practices and transparent metrics to keep stakeholders informed, applications available, and projects running smoothly. This is Team GreenZone JV's first prime contract win at the SEC and is a tremendous accomplishment for the company and team.
About GreenZone
GreenZone, a fast-growing technology consulting firm providing innovative IT and business solutions to public sector clients, supports several federal agencies to include: The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Transportation Security Administration (TSA), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), and Treasury. GreenZone specializes in data management and operations, data science and analytics, application development and modernization, and cybersecurity.
