FAIRFAX, Va., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has awarded ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, a task order with a potential value of $68 million over 10 years to deliver enterprise-wide database administration services.
The company will supply data services, data administration and database management support for the agency's environments and manage migrations between these environments.
The single-award task order has a term of one base year and nine option years and is part of the SEC's "OneIT" (OIT) IDIQ sourcing vehicle, which streamlines the process to procure IT services and solutions across the agency.
"We are honored to support the SEC and to help them meet their mission-critical, enterprise-wide needs," said Mark Lee, senior vice president of ICF. "We are excited to bring an innovative approach to delivering improved customer satisfaction, enhanced transparency and predictability through automation, expertise and best practices."
ITG, one of the leading providers of cloud-based platform services to the U.S. federal government, was acquired by ICF in January. ICF supports nearly every federal agency and a growing set of state and local clients. The company provides a wide variety of services to the public sector, including strategic consulting, analytics, human capital management, enterprise cybersecurity, disaster management, resilience planning and more.
Read more about the acquisition of ITG and ICF's enterprise technology services.
About ICF
ICF is a global consulting services company with over 7,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.
Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements
Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; and our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.
Contact: Lauren Dyke, lauren.dyke@ICF.com, +1.571.373.5577