Now in its 11th year, SECO is a landmark conference "for community owners, by community owners," providing opportunities to learn, interact, network and shop the latest manufactured housing offerings. The national event represents all parts of the manufactured housing industry, with an emphasis on small to midsize community owners.
"SECO has always prided itself on bringing the best of the best in manufactured housing community ownership to share what's been working in their communities, and how others can implement those strategies," SECO co-founder and organizer Spencer Roane said. "The event will feature over 60 educational sessions, over 100 speakers, over 35 sponsors and exhibitors, and hundreds of small to midsize community owners from across the country."
SECO21 Schedule Offers Five Days of Unrivaled Community Owner Programming
SECO21 will offer five days of interactive programming for community owners and managers, including its Manager Monday workshop sessions geared exclusively for managers.
At SECO21, attendees can attend sessions such as:
- Marketing Your Community on a Shoestring – The Most Effective Ways to Market Your Property with Limited or No Budget!
- The Angry Resident – Working with Difficult People
- Manufacturers Insights Panel
- Managing Social Media
- Considerations When Buying Distressed Parks
- Acquisition Financing: What You Need to Know and Gather Up Before You Contact a Lender
- Ask the Attorneys
- Panel Discussion: Newcomers "Lessons Learned"
- Due Diligence Land Mines
- Best Practices for Website Optimization
- The Rental Home Model
- One-Minute Moneymakers
- F.I.R.E.: Financial Independence, Retire Early! Swapping Salary for Spaces
- Is an RV Park in Your Future?
- Biden Tax Ramifications
- Lease-Option MH "Financing"
- And much, much more!
"Our returning attendees come back each and every year because of what they learn at SECO's wide variety of events," David Roden, another SECO planning committee member, said. "SECO21 has perhaps the most diverse event lineup in the conference's history, and we can't wait for everyone to come to this year's event and learn from the best in the industry."
In its second year as an online event, SECO's new virtual event platform ensures that the event can host more sessions than ever, along with accommodating a record number of attendees.
"Shifting to virtual has only helped SECO in the long run," SECO planning committee member Tom Lackey said. "We reached more attendees than ever at SECO20, our first virtual event, and we're hopeful to keep that momentum going this year."
Manufactured Housing All-Stars to Take the Mic at SECO21
SECO is proud to welcome the industry's leading voices to share their insights and successes as community owners and managers, including:
- George Allen, CPM Emeritus, MHM-Master, EducateMHC.com
- Ed Barber, Principal, Iron Horse Interest Team
- Mark Bowersox, President, Manufactured Housing Institute
- Ken Corbin, President, CallKenCorbin.com
- Kurt Kelley, President, Mobile Insurance
- Darren Krolewski. Co-President, Chief Business Development Officer, MHVillage/Datacomp
- Ryan Narus, Principal, Archimedes Group
- Chris Nicely, President, ManufacturedHomes.com
- Frank Rolfe, Co-Owner, Mobile Home University
- Ekaterina Stepanova, Principal, M2K Partners
- Don Westphal, Owner, Donald C. Westphal Associates
The full list of speakers and schedule of SECO21 sessions can be viewed here.
"SECO grew so much over the years that in 2020, our first year going virtual, we actually sold out of tickets," Roane said. "That's why we push for everybody to register as soon as they can, so they don't miss out on all of the networking opportunities that SECO provides."
SECO21 tickets are sold in four different tiers: Manager Monday tickets, which offers access to all Manager Monday workshop sessions, General Admission tickets for Tuesday - Friday sessions, VIP tickets which offer Tuesday - Friday session access and recordings of the main event, and All-Access tickets which grant full access to Manager Monday sessions, main event sessions, and full event recordings.
This year's conference is once again a partnership with MHVillage, the leading marketplace for manufactured and mobile homes for sale.
In addition to attending, individuals and organizations in the manufactured housing industry can benefit from unique exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities with SECO21.
For more information on SECO21 or to register online, visit secoconference.com. SECO21 is an industry conference for manufactured housing professionals and is not open to the general public.
About SECO National Conference of Community Owners
The SECO National Conference of Community Owners was founded 11 years ago by a small group of committed manufactured housing professionals and has been held each year near Atlanta. The gathering is dedicated to building an industry environment and culture that looks to share best practices and help form new ideas. SECO, a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization, was created for community owners, by community owners. All proceeds go toward planning and programming for the next year's national gathering. Any excess revenue supports the Veterans Assistance Fund founded by SECO organizers in 2018 in support of veterans and first responders across the U.S.
