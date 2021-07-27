ATLANTA, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SECO National Conference of Community Owners announced today that registration is now open for SECO21. Registration for the Sept. 27 - Oct. 1 event includes an early bird discount for manufactured housing professionals who register before July 31.
Now in its 11th year, SECO manufactured housing industry conference has been a landmark event "for community owners, by community owners," providing the opportunity to learn, interact, network, and shop the latest manufactured housing offerings. The event has grown since 2009 into a national event representing all parts of the industry, with an emphasis on small to midsize community owners.
"We've decided to host SECO21 virtually following SECO20's strong success as our first virtual event," SECO Co-Founder and organizer Spencer Roane said. "The virtual format allows for an even wider network of industry professionals to network and take part in our conference."
Register Today for a Discounted All-Access Package
SECO21 attendees who register before July 31 can take advantage of a discounted $399 Early Bird All-Access package. The package not only includes an all-access pass to SECO21, but also event recordings from both SECO21 and SECO20 (a $746 value). SECO20 event recordings will not be made available with any other ticket. All-access tickets to SECO21 will increase to $499 on August 1.
After SECO20 attracted nearly 500 attendees, SECO21 expects around 700 attendees to take part this year, which will be its second as a virtual event. Beyond attendance, SECO21 has several exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities still available for industry professionals and organizations. Sponsorship packages are available at the bronze, silver, gold, and platinum levels.
This year's conference is once again a partnership with MHVillage, the leading marketplace for manufactured and mobile homes for sale.
"We're working hard to make SECO21 another standout success for community owners across the nation," Mark Dollan, Vice President of Marketing for MHVillage, said. "Community owners and managers have relied on SECO time and time again to deliver the insights and industry updates that they expect, and we're ready to exceed those expectations."
For more information on SECO21 or to register online, visit secoconference.com. SECO21 is an industry conference for manufactured housing professionals and is not open to the general public.
About SECO National Conference of Community Owners
The SECO National Conference of Community Owners was founded 11 years ago by a small group of committed manufactured housing professionals and has been held each year near Atlanta. The gathering is dedicated to building an industry environment and culture that looks to share best practices and help form new ideas. SECO, a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization, was created for community owners, by community owners. All proceeds go toward planning and programming for the next year's national gathering. Any excess revenue supports the Veterans Assistance Fund founded by SECO organizers in 2018 in support of veterans and first responders across the U.S.
