TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thomas Financial is proud to announce that Lauren Thomas Compton, who has served as President of the firm for the past year, became CEO effective February 1, 2021. Founder Rick Thomas will transition from CEO to Chairman Emeritus.
"It has been an honor and a pleasure to lead Thomas Financial these last 45 years," said Rick Thomas. "I'm proud of how far we've come as a firm, and it's only been possible because of the skill and commitment of our incredible team."
Rick Thomas, CLU®, AEP®, founded Thomas Financial in 1975 and has led it to become a leader in creating imaginative and appropriate financial solutions for high net worth individuals and growth companies. Rick is Chairman Emeritus and a past president of the University of Tampa's National Alumni Association, having also served on the board of trustees for more than two decades. He also sits on the advisory board of the Sykes College of Business.
"I have every confidence Lauren will take Thomas Financial to ever greater heights," Rick continued. "Her extensive experience and resolute commitment to our core values of integrity, team spirit, reliability, and accountability will serve her well in her new role."
Lauren Thomas Compton, CFP®, CLU®, has been with Thomas Financial since 2004. She became a Principal in 2015 and President in 2020, as part of the firm's leadership transition plan. She is responsible for revenue growth, finance, operations, and cultivating relationships with the firm's second- and third-generation clients, especially family businesses. Lauren graduated from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University, earned her MBA from the University of Tampa, where she serves on the Financial Ambassadors' Council and is a member of the Legacy Society, and earned her Master of Studies in Law with a focus in Business Law from the University of Southern California's Gould School of Law.
"Thomas Financial and its team mean the world to me, and I'm honored and excited for the opportunity to lead," said Lauren Thomas Compton. "I hope to continue our strong growth while sustaining the foundation of our success: client relationships that endure across generations."
About Thomas Financial
Thomas Financial is a leader in life insurance, wealth transfer, business continuation, retirement planning, executive benefits and health insurance, meeting the needs of the affluent and corporate markets. Combining deep expertise, product innovation, collective strength, and legendary service, Thomas Financial has consistently performed at the top of its field for 45 years.
Media Contact
Solomon Howard, Tucker/Hall, 7274201115, showard@tuckerhall.com
SOURCE Thomas Financial