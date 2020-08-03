ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced its operating results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020. Highlights include:
Operating Results:
- Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO available to common stockholders and diluted per share amounts:
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(in thousands, except per share data)
Revenues
$ 163,701
$ 164,792
$ 338,764
$ 328,504
Net earnings available to common stockholders
$ 41,780
$ 70,097
$ 102,473
$ 141,537
Net earnings per common share
$ 0.24
$ 0.43
$ 0.60
$ 0.87
FFO available to common stockholders
$ 111,738
$ 110,859
$ 214,247
$ 221,203
FFO per common share
$ 0.65
$ 0.68
$ 1.25
$ 1.37
Core FFO available to common stockholders
$ 111,738
$ 110,859
$ 230,926
$ 219,872
Core FFO per common share
$ 0.65
$ 0.68
$ 1.35
$ 1.36
AFFO available to common stockholders
$ 83,240 (1)
$ 112,619
$ 204,990
$ 223,249
AFFO per common share
$ 0.49 (1)
$ 0.69
$ 1.20 (1)
$ 1.38
(1) Excludes $30,223 of straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves, resulting from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments.
Second Quarter 2020 Highlights:
- Portfolio occupancy was 98.7% at June 30, 2020 as compared to 98.8% at March 31, 2020 and 99.0% at December 31, 2019
- Invested $6.9 million in property investments, and completed construction on 8 properties with an aggregate 67,000 square feet of gross leasable area
- Sold 8 properties for $3.8 million producing $0.7 million of gains on sales
- Raised $52.6 million net proceeds from the issuance of 1,438,695 common shares
- Ended the quarter with $224.6 million of cash and no amounts drawn on $900 million bank credit facility
First Half of 2020 Highlights:
- Invested $74.1 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 21 properties with an aggregate 284,000 square feet of gross leasable area at an initial cash yield of 6.9%
- Sold 22 properties for $40.1 million producing $13.5 million of gains on sales
- Raised $53.3 million net proceeds from the issuance of 1,451,223 common shares
- Issued $400 million principal amount of 2.50% senior unsecured notes due 2030 generating net proceeds of $395.1 million
- Issued $300 million principal amount of 3.10% senior unsecured notes due 2050 generating net proceeds of $290.5 million
- Paid off $325 million principal amount of 3.800% senior unsecured notes due 2022
NNN is actively working with its tenants that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of July 30, 2020, NNN had collected approximately 69% of rent due for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and approximately 84% of rent originally due in July 2020.
During the second quarter, NNN entered into rent deferral lease amendments with certain tenants representing approximately 21% of rent due for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. On average, 2.4 months of rent was deferred with approximately 86% of deferred rent originally due in the second quarter of 2020 and 14% originally due in the third quarter of 2020. Approximately 66% of this deferred rent is due to be paid to NNN by June 30, 2021 and 94% is due by December 31, 2021.
Jay Whitehurst, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "National Retail Properties' second quarter results reflect the basic strength and resiliency of our long-term strategy and business model. We ended the quarter with a balance sheet that is one of the strongest in our industry and recently announced an increase in our common stock dividend, thus making 2020 the 31st consecutive year of annual dividend increases for National Retail Properties."
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned 3,117 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.9 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.
Management will hold a conference call on August 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. ET to review these results. The call can be accessed on the National Retail Properties web site live at http://www.nnnreit.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the company's web site. In addition, a summary of any earnings guidance given on the call will be posted to the company's web site.
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business operations, financial results and financial position and on the world economy, general economic conditions, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the company's tenants, the availability of capital, and, risks related to the company's status as a REIT. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") filings, including, but not limited to, the company's (i) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and (ii) Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. National Retail Properties, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.
Funds From Operations, commonly referred to as FFO, is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and is used by the company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes and noncontrolling interests on the disposition of certain assets, the company's share of these items from the company's unconsolidated partnerships and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset.
FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. The company's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, as defined by NAREIT, is included in the financial information accompanying this release.
Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items like transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land or commercial mortgage residual interests, preferred stock redemption costs or other non-core amounts as they occur. The company's computation of Core FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating Core FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to Core FFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.
Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the company's performance. The company's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to AFFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.
National Retail Properties, Inc.
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Income Statement Summary
Revenues:
Rental income
$ 163,479
$ 164,596
$ 338,026
$ 327,622
Interest and other income from real estate transactions
222
196
738
882
163,701
164,792
338,764
328,504
Operating expenses:
General and administrative
9,395
9,276
19,495
18,798
Real estate
6,323
6,600
13,959
13,692
Depreciation and amortization
48,936
46,241
98,124
92,421
Leasing transaction costs
—
75
36
127
Impairment losses – real estate, net of recoveries
21,854
7,187
27,367
10,432
86,508
69,379
158,981
135,470
Gain on disposition of real estate
719
13,002
13,489
23,447
Earnings from operations
77,912
108,415
193,272
216,481
Other expenses (revenues):
Interest and other income
(106)
(487)
(271)
(2,411)
Interest expense(1)
31,753
29,811
65,423
59,768
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
16,679
—
31,647
29,324
81,831
57,357
Net earnings
46,265
79,091
111,441
159,124
Loss (earnings) attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
(413)
2
(423)
Net earnings attributable to NNN
46,265
78,678
111,443
158,701
Series E preferred stock dividends
—
(4,096)
—
(8,194)
Series F preferred stock dividends
(4,485)
(4,485)
(8,970)
(8,970)
Net earnings available to common stockholders
$ 41,780
$ 70,097
$ 102,473
$ 141,537
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
171,389
161,893
171,214
161,502
Diluted
171,485
162,352
171,374
161,995
Net earnings per share available to common stockholders:
Basic
$ 0.24
$ 0.43
$ 0.60
$ 0.87
Diluted
$ 0.24
$ 0.43
$ 0.60
$ 0.87
(1) Includes $2,291 in connection with the early redemption of 3.80% senior unsecured notes due 2022 for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
National Retail Properties, Inc.
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation:
Net earnings available to common stockholders
$ 41,780
$ 70,097
$ 102,473
$ 141,537
Real estate depreciation and amortization
48,823
46,165
97,896
92,269
Gain on disposition of real estate, net of noncontrolling
interests
(719)
(12,590)
(13,489)
(23,035)
Impairment losses – depreciable real estate, net of
21,854
7,187
27,367
10,432
Total FFO adjustments
69,958
40,762
111,774
79,666
FFO available to common stockholders
$ 111,738
$ 110,859
$ 214,247
$ 221,203
FFO per common share:
Basic
$ 0.65
$ 0.68
$ 1.25
$ 1.37
Diluted
$ 0.65
$ 0.68
$ 1.25
$ 1.37
Core Funds From Operations (Core FFO)
Net earnings available to common stockholders
$ 41,780
$ 70,097
$ 102,473
$ 141,537
Total FFO adjustments
69,958
40,762
111,774
79,666
FFO available to common stockholders
111,738
110,859
214,247
221,203
Loss on early extinguishment of debt (early redemption of
—
—
16,679
—
Gain on sale of equity investments
—
—
—
(1,331)
Total Core FFO adjustments
—
—
16,679
(1,331)
Core FFO available to common stockholders
$ 111,738
$ 110,859
$ 230,926
$ 219,872
Core FFO per common share:
Basic
$ 0.65
$ 0.68
$ 1.35
$ 1.36
Diluted
$ 0.65
$ 0.68
$ 1.35
$ 1.36
National Retail Properties, Inc.
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)
Net earnings available to common stockholders
$ 41,780
$ 70,097
$ 102,473
$ 141,537
Total FFO adjustments
69,958
40,762
111,774
79,666
Total Core FFO adjustments
—
—
16,679
(1,331)
Core FFO available to common stockholders
111,738
110,859
230,926
219,872
Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves
(30,984)
(413)
(31,045)
(1,160)
Net capital lease rent adjustment
22
167
83
338
Below-market rent amortization
(190)
(173)
(410)
(401)
Stock based compensation expense
3,074
2,524
6,322
5,071
Capitalized interest expense
(420)
(345)
(886)
(471)
Total AFFO adjustments
(28,498)
1,760
(25,936)
3,377
AFFO available to common stockholders
$ 83,240
(1)
$ 112,619
$ 204,990
(1)
$ 223,249
AFFO per common share:
Basic
$ 0.49
$ 0.70
$ 1.20
$ 1.38
Diluted
$ 0.49
(1)
$ 0.69
$ 1.20
(1)
$ 1.38
Other Information:
Rental income from operating leases(2)
$ 159,300
$ 160,234
$ 328,033
$ 318,632
Earned income from direct financing leases(2)
$ 162
$ 208
$ 326
$ 420
Percentage rent(2)
$ 165
$ 300
$ 568
$ 722
Real estate expense reimbursement from tenants(2)
$ 3,852
$ 3,854
$ 9,099
$ 7,848
Real estate expenses
(6,323)
(6,600)
(13,959)
(13,692)
Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements
$ (2,471)
$ (2,746)
$ (4,860)
$ (5,844)
Amortization of debt costs(3)
$ 1,026
$ 931
$ 2,842
$ 1,851
Scheduled debt principal amortization (excluding
$ 147
$ 139
$ 294
$ 281
Non-real estate depreciation expense
$ 115
$ 78
$ 233
$ 158
(1)
Excludes $30,223 of straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves, resulting from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments. Including
(2)
The condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 are presented under
(3)
Includes $851 in connection with the redemption of the 3.80% senior unsecured notes due 2022 for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
National Retail Properties, Inc.
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Balance Sheet Summary
Assets:
Real estate:
Accounted for using the operating method, net of accumulated
depreciation and amortization
$ 7,221,418
$ 7,289,048
Accounted for using the direct financing method
4,121
4,204
Real estate held for sale
3,615
7,987
Cash and cash equivalents
224,560
1,112
Receivables, net of allowance of $3,085 and $506, respectively
18,645
2,874
Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $7,481 and $1,842, respectively
59,459
28,897
Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization
2,809
2,783
Other assets
98,301
97,962
Total assets
$ 7,632,928
$ 7,434,867
Liabilities:
Line of credit payable
$ —
$ 133,600
Mortgages payable, including unamortized premium and net of unamortized debt cost
11,731
12,059
Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs
3,207,545
2,842,698
Accrued interest payable
21,652
18,250
Other liabilities
81,200
96,578
Total liabilities
3,322,128
3,103,185
Stockholders' equity of NNN
4,310,795
4,331,675
Noncontrolling interests
5
7
Total equity
4,310,800
4,331,682
Total liabilities and equity
$ 7,632,928
$ 7,434,867
Common shares outstanding
173,408
171,694
Gross leasable area, Property Portfolio (square feet)
32,454
32,460
National Retail Properties, Inc.
Debt Summary
As of June 30, 2020
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Unsecured Debt
Principal
Principal,
Stated Rate
Effective Rate
Maturity Date
Line of credit payable
$ —
$ —
L + 87.5 bps
2.546 %
January 2022
Unsecured notes payable:
2023
350,000
349,187
3.300 %
3.388 %
April 2023
2024
350,000
349,689
3.900 %
3.924 %
June 2024
2025
400,000
399,438
4.000 %
4.029 %
November 2025
2026
350,000
347,349
3.600 %
3.733 %
December 2026
2027
400,000
398,767
3.500 %
3.548 %
October 2027
2028
400,000
397,565
4.300 %
4.388 %
October 2028
2030
400,000
398,747
2.500 %
2.536 %
April 2030
2048
300,000
295,876
4.800 %
4.890 %
October 2048
2050
300,000
293,971
3.100 %
3.205 %
April 2050
Total
3,250,000
3,230,589
Total unsecured debt (1)
$ 3,250,000
$ 3,230,589
Debt costs
(31,140)
Accumulated amortization
8,096
Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization
(23,044)
Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and
$ 3,207,545
(1) Unsecured notes payable have a weighted average interest rate of 3.7% and a weighted average maturity of 10.7 years.
Mortgages Payable
Principal Balance
Interest Rate
Maturity Date
Mortgage(1)
$ 11,779
5.230 %
July 2023
Debt costs
(147)
Accumulated amortization
99
Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization
(48)
Mortgages payable, including unamortized
$ 11,731
(1) Includes unamortized premium
National Retail Properties, Inc.
Debt Summary
As of June 30, 2020
Credit Facility and Note Covenants
The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the company's unsecured credit facility and notes, as defined and calculated per the
Unsecured Credit Facility Key Covenants
Required
June 30, 2020
Maximum leverage ratio
< 0.60
0.37
Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio
> 1.50
3.96
Maximum secured indebtedness ratio
< 0.40
0.001
Unencumbered asset value ratio
> 1.67
2.74
Unencumbered interest ratio
> 1.75
3.99
June 30, 2020
Unsecured Notes Key Covenants
Required
Notes Due (1)
Notes Due (2)
Limitation on incurrence of total debt
≤ 60%
36.4%
36.4%
Limitation on incurrence of secured debt
≤ 40%
0.1%
0.1%
Debt service coverage ratio
≥ 1.50
4.70
4.70
Maintenance of total unencumbered assets
≥ 150%
275.3%
275.1%
(1) Calculations pursuant to covenants for notes payable due 2023-2028 and 2048
(2) Calculations pursuant to covenants for notes payable due 2030 and 2050
National Retail Properties, Inc.
Property Portfolio
Top 20 Lines of Trade
As of June 30,
% of Rent
Line of Trade
2020(1)
2019(2)
June 30 2020(3)
1. Convenience stores
18.1%
17.7%
99.0 %
2. Restaurants – full service
10.6%
11.1%
40.5 %
3. Automotive service
10.2%
9.1%
53.8 %
4. Restaurants – limited service
8.8%
8.8%
80.0 %
5. Family entertainment centers
6.7%
6.9%
8.6 %
6. Health and fitness
5.2%
5.4%
58.4 %
7. Theaters
4.7%
4.8%
2.2 %
8. Recreational vehicle dealers, parts and accessories
3.5%
3.4%
100.0 %
9. Automotive parts
3.1%
3.3%
88.0 %
10. Equipment rental
2.6%
2.7%
100.0 %
11. Home improvement
2.6%
2.6%
97.2 %
12. Wholesale clubs
2.5%
2.3%
100.0 %
13. Medical service providers
2.1%
2.2%
58.7 %
14. General merchandise
1.7%
1.8%
91.4 %
15. Furniture
1.7%
1.7%
33.6 %
16. Home furnishings
1.6%
1.7%
21.0 %
17. Travel plazas
1.5%
1.6%
98.1 %
18. Consumer electronics
1.5%
1.6%
98.9 %
19. Drug stores
1.5%
1.6%
100.0 %
20. Bank
1.3%
1.5%
100.0 %
Other
8.5%
8.2%
83.3 %
Total
100.0%
100.0%
68.9 %
Top 10 States
State
% of Total(1)
State
% of Total(1)
1. Texas
17.6 %
6. Georgia
4.5 %
2. Florida
8.8 %
7. Indiana
4.2 %
3. Ohio
5.8 %
8. Tennessee
3.7 %
4. Illinois
5.1 %
9. Virginia
3.5 %
5. North Carolina
4.5 %
10. California
3.3 %
(1) Based on the annual base rent of $676,538,000, which is the annualized based rent
(2) Based on the annual base rent of $650,091,000, which is the annualized based rent
(3) Rent collections received as of July 30, 2020.
National Retail Properties, Inc.
Property Portfolio
Top 20 Tenants
Properties
% of Total(1)
1. 7-Eleven
140
5.0 %
2. Mister Car Wash
115
4.5 %
3. Camping World
47
4.3 %
4. LA Fitness
30
3.8 %
5. Flynn Restaurant Group (Taco Bell/Arby's)
203
3.5 %
6. GPM Investments (Convenience Stores)
151
3.3 %
7. AMC Theatre
20
3.0 %
8. Couche Tard (Pantry)
84
2.8 %
9. BJ's Wholesale Club
11
2.5 %
10. Sunoco
59
2.2 %
11. Mavis Tire Express Services
120
2.1 %
12. Chuck-E-Cheese's
53
2.1 %
13. Main Event
18
1.8 %
14. Frisch's Restaurants
74
1.8 %
15. Bob Evans
116
1.7 %
16. Fikes (Convenience Stores)
56
1.6 %
17. Best Buy
15
1.5 %
18. Life Time Fitness
3
1.5 %
19. Dave & Buster's
11
1.4 %
20. Pull-A-Part
20
1.3 %
Lease Expirations(2)
% of
# of
Gross Leasable
% of
# of
Gross Leasable
2020
0.5 %
25
230,000
2026
4.0 %
161
1,546,000
2021
3.9 %
129
1,394,000
2027
6.6 %
176
2,519,000
2022
5.4 %
122
1,583,000
2028
5.1 %
164
1,238,000
2023
2.9 %
117
1,445,000
2029
3.0 %
76
1,054,000
2024
3.7 %
100
1,602,000
2030
3.5 %
102
1,101,000
2025
6.2 %
196
2,065,000
Thereafter
55.2 %
1,706
16,011,000
(1) Based on the annual base rent of $676,538,000, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of June 30, 2020.
(2) As of June 30, 2020, the weighted average remaining lease term is 10.9 years.
(3) Square feet.