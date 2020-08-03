ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced its operating results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020. Highlights include:

Operating Results:

  • Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO available to common stockholders and diluted per share amounts:

Quarter Ended 

Six Months Ended 


June 30, 

June 30,


2020

2019

2020

2019


(in thousands, except per share data)

Revenues

$               163,701

$          164,792

$          338,764

$          328,504

Net earnings available to common stockholders

$                 41,780

$            70,097

$          102,473

$          141,537

Net earnings per common share

$                     0.24

$                0.43

$                0.60

$                0.87

FFO available to common stockholders

$               111,738

$          110,859

$          214,247

$          221,203

FFO per common share

$                     0.65

$                0.68

$                1.25

$                1.37

Core FFO available to common stockholders

$               111,738

$          110,859

$          230,926

$          219,872

Core FFO per common share

$                     0.65

$                0.68

$                1.35

$                1.36

AFFO available to common stockholders

$            83,240 (1)

$          112,619

$          204,990

$          223,249

AFFO per common share     

$                0.49 (1)

$                0.69

$           1.20 (1)

$                1.38






(1) Excludes $30,223 of straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves, resulting from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments.
Including the straight-line rent would result in AFFO per common share of $0.66 and $1.37 for the quarter and six months ended June
30, 2020, respectively.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights:

  • Portfolio occupancy was 98.7% at June 30, 2020 as compared to 98.8% at March 31, 2020 and 99.0% at December 31, 2019
  • Invested $6.9 million in property investments, and completed construction on 8 properties with an aggregate 67,000 square feet of gross leasable area
  • Sold 8 properties for $3.8 million producing $0.7 million of gains on sales
  • Raised $52.6 million net proceeds from the issuance of 1,438,695 common shares
  • Ended the quarter with $224.6 million of cash and no amounts drawn on $900 million bank credit facility

First Half of 2020 Highlights:

  • Invested $74.1 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 21 properties with an aggregate 284,000 square feet of gross leasable area at an initial cash yield of 6.9%
  • Sold 22 properties for $40.1 million producing $13.5 million of gains on sales
  • Raised $53.3 million net proceeds from the issuance of 1,451,223 common shares
  • Issued $400 million principal amount of 2.50% senior unsecured notes due 2030 generating net proceeds of $395.1 million
  • Issued $300 million principal amount of 3.10% senior unsecured notes due 2050 generating net proceeds of $290.5 million
  • Paid off $325 million principal amount of 3.800% senior unsecured notes due 2022

NNN is actively working with its tenants that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of July 30, 2020, NNN had collected approximately 69% of rent due for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and approximately 84% of rent originally due in July 2020.

During the second quarter, NNN entered into rent deferral lease amendments with certain tenants representing approximately 21% of rent due for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. On average, 2.4 months of rent was deferred with approximately 86% of deferred rent originally due in the second quarter of 2020 and 14% originally due in the third quarter of 2020. Approximately 66% of this deferred rent is due to be paid to NNN by June 30, 2021 and 94% is due by December 31, 2021.

Jay Whitehurst, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "National Retail Properties' second quarter results reflect the basic strength and resiliency of our long-term strategy and business model. We ended the quarter with a balance sheet that is one of the strongest in our industry and recently announced an increase in our common stock dividend, thus making 2020 the 31st consecutive year of annual dividend increases for National Retail Properties."

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned 3,117 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.9 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

Management will hold a conference call on August 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. ET to review these results. The call can be accessed on the National Retail Properties web site live at http://www.nnnreit.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the company's web site. In addition, a summary of any earnings guidance given on the call will be posted to the company's web site.

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business operations, financial results and financial position and on the world economy, general economic conditions, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the company's tenants, the availability of capital, and, risks related to the company's status as a REIT. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") filings, including, but not limited to, the company's (i) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and (ii) Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. National Retail Properties, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

Funds From Operations, commonly referred to as FFO, is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and is used by the company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes and noncontrolling interests on the disposition of certain assets, the company's share of these items from the company's unconsolidated partnerships and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. The company's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, as defined by NAREIT, is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items like transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land or commercial mortgage residual interests, preferred stock redemption costs or other non-core amounts as they occur. The company's computation of Core FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating Core FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to Core FFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the company's performance. The company's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to AFFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

                                                                      

National Retail Properties, Inc.

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Quarter Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2020


2019


2020


2019

Income Statement Summary
















Revenues:








Rental income

$       163,479


$       164,596


$       338,026


$       327,622

Interest and other income from real estate transactions

222


196


738


882


163,701


164,792


338,764


328,504

Operating expenses:








General and administrative

9,395


9,276


19,495


18,798

Real estate

6,323


6,600


13,959


13,692

Depreciation and amortization

48,936


46,241


98,124


92,421

Leasing transaction costs


75


36


127

Impairment losses – real estate, net of recoveries

21,854


7,187


27,367


10,432


86,508


69,379


158,981


135,470

Gain on disposition of real estate

719


13,002


13,489


23,447

Earnings from operations

77,912


108,415


193,272


216,481


Other expenses (revenues):








Interest and other income

(106)


(487)


(271)


(2,411)

Interest expense(1)

31,753


29,811


65,423


59,768

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



16,679



31,647


29,324


81,831


57,357

Net earnings

46,265


79,091


111,441


159,124

Loss (earnings) attributable to noncontrolling interests


(413)


2


(423)


Net earnings attributable to NNN

46,265


78,678


111,443


158,701

Series E preferred stock dividends


(4,096)



(8,194)

Series F preferred stock dividends

(4,485)


(4,485)


(8,970)


(8,970)

Net earnings available to common stockholders

$         41,780


$         70,097


$       102,473


$       141,537









Weighted average common shares outstanding:








Basic

171,389


161,893


171,214


161,502

Diluted

171,485


162,352


171,374


161,995









Net earnings per share available to common stockholders:








Basic

$              0.24


$              0.43


$              0.60


$              0.87

Diluted

$              0.24


$              0.43


$              0.60


$              0.87


(1) Includes $2,291 in connection with the early redemption of 3.80% senior unsecured notes due 2022 for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

 

                                                                      

National Retail Properties, Inc.

 (in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Quarter Ended 


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2020


2019


2020


2019

Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation:








Net earnings available to common stockholders

$      41,780


$      70,097


$ 102,473


$ 141,537

Real estate depreciation and amortization

48,823


46,165


97,896


92,269

Gain on disposition of real estate, net of noncontrolling








interests

(719)


(12,590)


(13,489)


(23,035)

Impairment losses – depreciable real estate, net of 
    recoveries

21,854


7,187


27,367


10,432

Total FFO adjustments

69,958


40,762


111,774


79,666


FFO available to common stockholders

$ 111,738


$ 110,859


$ 214,247


$ 221,203


FFO per common share:








Basic

$           0.65


$           0.68


$           1.25


$           1.37

Diluted

$           0.65


$           0.68


$           1.25


$           1.37









Core Funds From Operations (Core FFO) 
Reconciliation:








Net earnings available to common stockholders

$      41,780


$      70,097


$ 102,473


$ 141,537

Total FFO adjustments

69,958


40,762


111,774


79,666

FFO available to common stockholders

111,738


110,859


214,247


221,203









Loss on early extinguishment of debt (early redemption of
notes payable due 2022)



16,679


Gain on sale of equity investments




(1,331)

Total Core FFO adjustments



16,679


(1,331)

Core FFO available to common stockholders

$ 111,738


$ 110,859


$ 230,926


$ 219,872









Core FFO per common share:








Basic

$           0.65


$           0.68


$           1.35


$           1.36

Diluted

$           0.65


$           0.68


$           1.35


$           1.36

 

                                                                      

National Retail Properties, Inc.

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Quarter Ended


Six Months Ended


 June 30,


June 30,






2020


2019


2020


2019

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) 
Reconciliation:








Net earnings available to common stockholders

$      41,780


$      70,097


$ 102,473


$ 141,537

Total FFO adjustments

69,958


40,762


111,774


79,666

Total Core FFO adjustments



16,679


(1,331)

Core FFO available to common stockholders

111,738


110,859


230,926


219,872

Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves

(30,984)


(413)


(31,045)


(1,160)

Net capital lease rent adjustment

22


167


83


338

Below-market rent amortization

(190)


(173)


(410)


(401)

Stock based compensation expense

3,074


2,524


6,322


5,071

Capitalized interest expense

(420)


(345)


(886)


(471)

Total AFFO adjustments

(28,498)


1,760


(25,936)


3,377

AFFO available to common stockholders

$      83,240

(1)

$ 112,619


$ 204,990

(1)

$ 223,249









AFFO per common share:








Basic

$           0.49

$           0.70

$           1.20

$           1.38

    Diluted 

$           0.49

(1)

$           0.69

$           1.20

(1)

$           1.38


Other Information:








Rental income from operating leases(2)

$ 159,300


$ 160,234


$ 328,033


$ 318,632

Earned income from direct financing leases(2)

$            162


$            208


$            326


$            420

Percentage rent(2)

$            165


$            300


$            568


$            722

Real estate expense reimbursement from tenants(2)

$        3,852


$         3,854


$         9,099


$         7,848

Real estate expenses

(6,323)


(6,600)


(13,959)


(13,692)

Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$       (2,471)


$       (2,746)


$       (4,860)


$       (5,844)

Amortization of debt costs(3)

$        1,026


$            931


$         2,842


$         1,851

Scheduled debt principal amortization (excluding
maturities)

$            147


$            139


$            294


$            281

Non-real estate depreciation expense

$            115


$              78


$            233


$            158



(1)

Excludes $30,223 of straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves, resulting from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments. Including
the straight-line rent would result in AFFO per common share of $0.66 and $1.37 for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, 
respectively.

(2)

The condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 are presented under
the new accounting standard, ASU 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)." For the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, the aggregate
of such amounts is $163,479 and $338,026, respectively, and is classified as rental income on the income statement summary. For the
quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019, the aggregate of such amounts is $164,596 and $327,622, respectively.

(3)

Includes $851 in connection with the redemption of the 3.80% senior unsecured notes due 2022 for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

 

 

National Retail Properties, Inc.

(in thousands)

 (unaudited)



June 30,


December 31,


2020


2019

Balance Sheet Summary








Assets:




   Real estate:




        Accounted for using the operating method, net of accumulated




depreciation and amortization

$      7,221,418


$      7,289,048

Accounted for using the direct financing method

4,121


4,204

Real estate held for sale

3,615


7,987

Cash and cash equivalents

224,560


1,112

Receivables, net of allowance of $3,085 and $506, respectively

18,645


2,874

Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $7,481 and $1,842, respectively

59,459


28,897

Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization

2,809


2,783

Other assets

98,301


97,962

Total assets

$ 7,632,928


$      7,434,867





Liabilities:




Line of credit payable

$                 —


$         133,600

Mortgages payable, including unamortized premium and net of unamortized debt cost

11,731


12,059

Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs

3,207,545


2,842,698

Accrued interest payable

21,652


18,250

Other liabilities

81,200


96,578

Total liabilities

3,322,128


3,103,185


Stockholders' equity of NNN

4,310,795


4,331,675

Noncontrolling interests

5


7

Total equity

4,310,800


4,331,682





Total liabilities and equity

$      7,632,928


$      7,434,867


Common shares outstanding

173,408


171,694

Gross leasable area, Property Portfolio (square feet)

32,454


32,460

 

 

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Debt Summary

As of June 30, 2020

(in thousands)

 (unaudited)


Unsecured Debt                        

             Principal

Principal,
Net of
Unamortized
Discount

Stated Rate     

Effective Rate

Maturity Date

Line of credit payable                      

$                —

$                 —

L + 87.5 bps

2.546 %

January 2022







Unsecured notes payable:






2023

350,000

349,187

3.300 %

3.388 %

April 2023

2024

350,000

349,689

3.900 %

3.924 %

June 2024

2025

400,000

399,438

4.000 %

4.029 %

November 2025

2026

350,000

347,349

3.600 %

3.733 %

December 2026

2027

400,000

398,767

3.500 %

3.548 %

October 2027

2028

400,000

397,565

4.300 %

4.388 %

October 2028

2030

400,000

398,747

2.500 %

2.536 %

April 2030

2048

300,000

295,876

4.800 %

4.890 %

October 2048

2050

300,000

293,971

3.100 %

3.205 %

April 2050







Total

3,250,000

3,230,589










Total unsecured debt (1)

$ 3,250,000

$ 3,230,589










Debt costs


(31,140)




Accumulated amortization


8,096




Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization

(23,044)




Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and
unamortized debt costs

$ 3,207,545





(1) Unsecured notes payable have a weighted average interest rate of 3.7% and a weighted average maturity of 10.7 years.

 

Mortgages Payable

Principal Balance

Interest Rate

Maturity Date

Mortgage(1)

$      11,779

5.230 %

July 2023

Debt costs

(147)



Accumulated amortization

99



Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization

(48)



Mortgages payable, including unamortized 
     premium and net of unamortized debt costs

$      11,731







(1) Includes unamortized premium




 

 

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Debt Summary

As of June 30, 2020


Credit Facility and Note Covenants


The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the company's unsecured credit facility and notes, as defined and calculated per the
terms of the facility's credit agreement and the notes' governing documents, respectively, which are included in the company's filings with the
Commission. These calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of June 30,
2020, the company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.


Unsecured Credit Facility Key Covenants


Required



June 30, 2020


Maximum leverage ratio


< 0.60



0.37


Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio


> 1.50



3.96


Maximum secured indebtedness ratio


< 0.40



0.001


Unencumbered asset value ratio


> 1.67



2.74


Unencumbered interest ratio


> 1.75



3.99













June 30, 2020

Unsecured Notes Key Covenants


Required


Notes Due (1)


Notes Due (2)

Limitation on incurrence of total debt


  ≤ 60%


36.4%


36.4%

Limitation on incurrence of secured debt


≤ 40%


0.1%


0.1%

Debt service coverage ratio


≥ 1.50


4.70


4.70

Maintenance of total unencumbered assets


≥ 150%


275.3%


275.1%


(1) Calculations pursuant to covenants for notes payable due 2023-2028 and 2048

(2) Calculations pursuant to covenants for notes payable due 2030 and 2050

                                                                                 

 

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Property Portfolio

Top 20 Lines of Trade


As of June 30,


% of Rent
Collections
Quarter Ended

Line of Trade 

2020(1)


2019(2)


June 30 2020(3)







1. Convenience stores

18.1%


17.7%


99.0 %

2. Restaurants – full service

10.6%


11.1%


40.5 %

3. Automotive service

10.2%


9.1%


53.8 %

4. Restaurants – limited service

8.8%


8.8%


80.0 %

5. Family entertainment centers

6.7%


6.9%


8.6 %

6. Health and fitness

5.2%


5.4%


58.4 %

7. Theaters

4.7%


4.8%


2.2 %

8. Recreational vehicle dealers, parts and accessories

3.5%


3.4%


100.0 %

9. Automotive parts

3.1%


3.3%


88.0 %

10. Equipment rental

2.6%


2.7%


100.0 %

11. Home improvement

2.6%


2.6%


97.2 %

12. Wholesale clubs

2.5%


2.3%


100.0 %

13. Medical service providers

2.1%


2.2%


58.7 %

14. General merchandise

1.7%


1.8%


91.4 %

15. Furniture

1.7%


1.7%


33.6 %

16. Home furnishings

1.6%


1.7%


21.0 %

17. Travel plazas

1.5%


1.6%


98.1 %

18. Consumer electronics

1.5%


1.6%


98.9 %

19. Drug stores

1.5%


1.6%


100.0 %

20. Bank

1.3%


1.5%


100.0 %

Other

8.5%


8.2%


83.3 %

Total

100.0%


100.0%


68.9 %







Top 10 States






State


% of Total(1)

State


% of Total(1)

1. Texas


17.6 %

6. Georgia


4.5 %

2. Florida


8.8 %

7. Indiana


4.2 %

3. Ohio


5.8 %

8. Tennessee


3.7 %

4. Illinois


5.1 %

9. Virginia


3.5 %

5. North Carolina


4.5 %

10. California


3.3 %


     (1)  Based on the annual base rent of $676,538,000, which is the annualized based rent 
          for all leases in place as of June 30, 2020.

     (2)  Based on the annual base rent of $650,091,000, which is the annualized based rent 
          for all leases in place as of June 30, 2019.

    (3)  Rent collections received as of July 30, 2020.

 

 

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Property Portfolio

Top 20 Tenants



Properties


% of Total(1)

1. 7-Eleven

140


5.0 %

2. Mister Car Wash

115


4.5 %

3. Camping World

47


4.3 %

4. LA Fitness

30


3.8 %

5. Flynn Restaurant Group (Taco Bell/Arby's)

203


3.5 %

6. GPM Investments (Convenience Stores)

151


3.3 %

7. AMC Theatre

20


3.0 %

8. Couche Tard (Pantry)

84


2.8 %

9. BJ's Wholesale Club

11


2.5 %

10. Sunoco

59


2.2 %

11. Mavis Tire Express Services

120


2.1 %

12. Chuck-E-Cheese's

53


2.1 %

13. Main Event

18


1.8 %

14. Frisch's Restaurants

74


1.8 %

15. Bob Evans

116


1.7 %

16. Fikes (Convenience Stores)

56


1.6 %

17. Best Buy

15


1.5 %

18. Life Time Fitness

3


1.5 %

19. Dave & Buster's

11


1.4 %

20. Pull-A-Part

20


1.3 %

 

Lease Expirations(2)








% of
Total(1)

# of
Properties

Gross Leasable
Area(3)


% of
Total(1)

# of
Properties

Gross Leasable
Area(3)









2020

0.5 %

25

230,000

2026

4.0 %

161

1,546,000

2021

3.9 %

129

1,394,000

2027

6.6 %

176

2,519,000

2022

5.4 %

122

1,583,000

2028

5.1 %

164

1,238,000

2023

2.9 %

117

1,445,000

2029

3.0 %

76

1,054,000

2024

3.7 %

100

1,602,000

2030

3.5 %

102

1,101,000

2025

6.2 %

196

2,065,000

Thereafter

55.2 %

1,706

16,011,000


(1)       Based on the annual base rent of $676,538,000, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of June 30, 2020.

(2)       As of June 30, 2020, the weighted average remaining lease term is 10.9 years.

(3)       Square feet.

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.