BURLINGTON, Mass., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 128 Technology, the leader in Session Smart™ Routing, today announced that SECUI Corporation has selected Snet Systems, a leading network integrator headquartered in Seoul, Korea, to offer a highly reliable and secure managed SD-WAN service, called SWAN, powered by 128 Technology's Session Smart™ Router. Snet Systems and SECUI an information security company and subsidiary of Samsung SDS based in Korea, will work together to offer enterprise customers a networking environment that delivers the agility they need to be more customer-centric and outpace their competitors.
Snet Systems will provide its SWAN solution to SECUI, which will offer Snet its next generation solutions for network security, threat detection, and security management. The two companies will work collaboratively to provide sales and technical support on joint domestic projects where SECUI participates as a new service.
Snet Systems announced in October 2019 it would join the 128 Technology Solution Partner Program, which enables service providers to leverage 128 Technology's 128T Networking Platform to create new revenue streams. Snet and SECUI will gain several new features from 128 Technology's router, including application-aware routing, zero trust security, as well as orchestration and automation. These features will drive more efficient use of network bandwidth, security, performance, and simplicity than any other routing platform on the market today.
"We're excited to partner with SECUI, a true leader in the security space," said Incheol You, Chief Technology Officer, Snet Systems. "The combination of SECUI's security infrastructure, in addition to our SWAN solution, will result in a powerful offering to enhance our customers' productivity, bandwidth efficiency and profitability."
"128 Technology's Zero Trust security approach was a major reason why we decided to partner with Snet," said Byung Soo Kim, Vice President, SECUI. "We're not interested in network security that's painted on or relegated to the perimeter. We need a security solution that's baked into the routing fabric itself and can help us mount simpler and more affordable defenses. Snet SWAN, powered by 128 Technology, was the ideal solution."
"Today's enterprises need a network that is not only resilient to attacks but can also isolate an attack to the smaller segment within the network," said Kaz Kuroda, Managing Director APAC, 128 Technology. "By partnering with 128 Technology and using its Zero-Trust security model, Snet and SECUI will be able to reduce the risk of security breaches and compliance penalties as well as make it easy to connect and secure remote locations."
To learn more about 128 Technology's mission to set the network free, visit here.
About SECUI Corporation
SECUI has been concentrating on network security technology development since its founding in 2000. We are now starting to have international security company as a target. SECUI has been recognized for its competence and potential throughout the world, and continuously making new stories with pleasant corporate culture, innovative process, creative thinking and passionate activities. From development, consulting, SI service and more, SECUI's ethic for management is based on providing best technology, excellent quality and superior products / services to the customers. As a No.1 security company in Korea, we will always comply with our social responsibilities.
About Snet Systems
Snet Systems is Cisco Gold Partner since 2002 in Korea. We have years of comprehensive experience in architecting technology solutions that best fit a customer's requirements for a next generation network infrastructure. Snet Systems consults, designs, establishes, and maintains all infrastructure of network, security, unified communication, as well as data center solution, Cloud Service, Internet of Thing (IoT), SDN Application, and Mobile Network Solution. In addition, the company has a sustainable growth system through synergy management with its affiliates, Goodus, Goodus Data, Goodus Smart Solutions, and overseas branch offices in Indonesia, China, and Vietnam.
About 128 Technology
128 Technology, a software-based networking company, is on a mission to radically reinvent companies' digital futures based on a new model for virtual networking called Session Smart™. Session-smart networking enables enterprise customers and service providers to create a service-centric fabric that's more simple, agile, and secure, delivering better performance at a lower cost. Whether your enterprise is moving your business to the cloud, modernizing the WAN edge, seeking more reliable unified communications or pursuing an industrial internet of things (IIoT) initiative, Session Smart networking re-aligns networks with digital transformation initiatives. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass. along Route 128, 'America's technology highway', the company also has operations throughout North America, South America, Europe and Asia Pacific.
To learn more about 128 Technology, visit www.128technology.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Media Contacts:
Guyer Group for 128 Technology
Kevin Whalen
kevin@guyergroup.com
Kaz Kuroda
Managing Director APAC, 128 Technology
kkuroda@128technology.com