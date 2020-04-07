ANAHEIM, Calif., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst stay-at-home orders for California's 40 million residents and the required closure of most businesses, companies such as Securitas Security Services USA, Inc. have been deemed essential. The security firm is adding nearly 1,000 new jobs across the state in key areas such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, San Fernando Valley, Central Valley and the Inland Empire. Its current California workforce includes 15,000 security professionals.
The California Employment Development Department has reported a steep rise in weekly unemployment claims that may keep escalating as stay-at-home mandates keep all non-essential business closed. Economists have reported that the national unemployment rate may rise to record-breaking levels as the country works to control the rising incidence of COVID-19 infection. Available positions include both regular and temporary, full-time and part-time opportunities.
"It is becoming increasingly common for our clients to request our assistance in supporting their own emergency management efforts, such as guarding hospitals, healthcare facilities, clinics and grocery stores," says Kimberly Carson, Pacific Region Vice President of Human Resources. "These organizations need security services assistance from our first responder security officers. For public and private safety reasons the nation needs the support of the security services industry. Our Securitas security officers are on the front lines helping to keep our clients and communities safe."
With rising unemployment and many businesses without regular onsite personnel, public safety and asset protection are growing concerns. Securitas security officers help to keep its clients and communities safe.
Securitas in California is incentivizing those who already hold a California Security Officer license with a $500 signing bonus that is paid out over time. Certain restrictions and employment eligibility apply.
The firm offers an online application. Apply at www.securitasinc.com/join-us
ABOUT SECURITAS. As the Leader in Protective Services, Securitas and its 370,000 employees worldwide help companies of all sizes and industries achieve security programs and results. Security solutions include on-site, mobile and remote guarding; electronic security, fire & safety and corporate risk management.
