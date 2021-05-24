SILVER SPRING, Md., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Security Industry Association (SIA) has announced the agenda and speaker lineup for Part 2 of the 2021 SIA GovSummit, its annual public policy and government security technology conference. SIA GovSummit 2021 is being held as a three-part virtual conference, the first of which occurred April 28, with Parts 2 and 3 taking place June 9 and Sept. 21.
Each year, SIA GovSummit brings together government security leaders with private industry technologists for top-quality information sharing and education on security topics affecting federal, state and local agencies. The 2021 virtual conference events will explore emerging policy trends, the government's technology needs and changes in the risk environment that shape the development of products and advanced systems integration.
"In this second event in the 2021 SIA GovSummit, we look forward to building on the successes of Part 1 with a full agenda highlighting the most critical and cutting-edge security and technology topics," said Jake Parker, senior director of government relations at SIA. "The Part 2 virtual conference will feature essential insights from government security experts on critical issues ranging from how biometrics and cargo screening will facilitate 'port of the future' initiatives to smart cities and the latest federal government contracting trends."
Part 2 of the 2021 virtual conference will be held as a full-day program on Wednesday, June 9, kicking off at 10 a.m. EDT. Session topics will include:
- What industry suppliers and government buyers need to know about General Services Administration (GSA) contracting programs
- The facial recognition legislative landscape and its impact on security and public safety
- How technology infrastructure modernization makes communities safer
- The impact of "smart border" and "port of the future" on the security industry
- Key considerations and options for moving physical access control systems to a FedRAMP-approved cloud model
Speakers for the virtual event include:
- Kris Ann Nieswiadomy, business development specialist, GSA
- Daniel Stafford, contracting officer – section chief, Security and Protection Branch, GSA
- Lynn de Séve, president, GSA Schedules Inc.
- Mark Allen, general manager, premises, Identiv
- David Helbock, senior sales engineer, Identiv
- R.T. Carter, vice president, logistics program management, transportation and border security solutions, Leidos
- Eric Dean, chief technology officer, M.C. Dean, Inc.
- Craig P. McIntire, vice president, border security solutions, SAIC
- Ben Globus, IT manager, Securityhunter
View the full list of speakers here.
This event is free for all government employees, including U.S. and international federal, state, county and municipal-level staff, plus all military, law enforcement and public safety personnel. SIA GovSummit is considered a "widely attended gathering" and complies with all relevant event guidelines.
Each industry attendee can choose to register for the June 9 session only or purchase an All Access Pass to unlock both the June 9 and Sept. 21 events, along with the on-demand session recordings from the April 28 event, for a discounted rate. Learn more and register to attend here.
SIA GovSummit 2021 is sponsored by Aiphone; Allegion; Ariel Technologies; Axis Communications; Dell Technologies; GSA Schedules, Inc.; Hanwha Techwin America; HID Global; Identiv; ISC Security Events; LenelS2; Louroe Electronics; Security Information Systems, Inc.; and Smarter Security.
About SIA
SIA is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with over 1,100 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. SIA protects and advances its members' interests by advocating pro-industry policies and legislation at the federal and state levels, creating open industry standards that enable integration, advancing industry professionalism through learning and development, opening global market opportunities and collaborating with other like-minded organizations. As the premier sponsor of ISC Events expos and conferences, SIA ensures its members have access to top-level buyers and influencers, as well as unparalleled learning and network opportunities. SIA also enhances the position of its members in the security marketplace through SIA GovSummit, which brings together private industry with government decision makers, and Securing New Ground, the security industry's top executive conference for peer-to-peer networking.
Media Contact
Kara Klein, Security Industry Association, 301-804-4704, kklein@securityindustry.org
SOURCE Security Industry Association