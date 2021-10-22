SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Security Industry Association (SIA) has announced the 2021 agenda and speaker lineup for Securing New Ground (SNG), the security industry's executive conference, taking place Oct. 28 as a virtual event. At SNG 2021, the security industry will gather for top-quality information sharing, networking and business analysis.
This year's Securing New Ground conference will drive industry trends and offer opportunities to connect directly with the leaders who are setting the tone for the future of security. The virtual program will explore the most current issues like cybersecurity and the health care supply chain and securing smart buildings, share chief information officer and chief technology officer perspectives on the technology horizon, share investment insights for the security industry and drive new connections through engaging virtual roundtable discussions.
A key theme of the 2021 SNG program is cybersecurity, and for the first time the conference will feature a Cybersecurity Town Hall hosted by SIA's Cybersecurity Advisory Board. Other highlights will include the popular View From the Top executive panel, in-depth "SNG Conversations" with business leaders and an opportunity to share input on the implications of major consumer and tech developments and help shape SIA's 2022 Security Megatrends.
Speakers for SNG 2021 include:
- Keynote: Tom Garrison, vice president and general manager, client security strategy and initiatives, Intel Corporation
- Bhuvana Badrinathan, chief information officer, Convergint
- Peter Boriskin, chief technology officer, Americas, ASSA ABLOY
- Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO, Allied Universal
- Min Kyriannis, CEO, Amyna Systems
- Haniel Lynn, CEO, Kastle Systems
- Michael McNeil, global chief information security officer, McKesson Corporation
- Luis Orbegoso, senior vice president and president, Americas, Allegion
- Megan Atkins Thoben, A.A.E., director of operations and business development, Louisville Regional Airport Authority
View the full list of speakers here.
This event is free for security practitioners, including security managers, chief security officers and security directors. Industry registration starts at $149; learn more and register to attend here.
SNG 2021 is sponsored by Allegion, AMAG Technology, ASSA ABLOY, Axis Communications, Bosch, Brivo, Convergint, Dell Technologies, dormakaba Group, Genetec, Imperial Capital, Intel, LenelS2, Milestone Systems, Prosegur Security, Raymond James and Salient Systems. SNG is also supported by industry partner ISC Security Events and media partners Campus Safety, SDM, SecurityInfoWatch.com, Security Systems News, Security Sales & Integration and Security Magazine.
