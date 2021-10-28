MONTEREY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Security Mentor, pioneer and industry leader in security awareness training and phishing training, announced today the appointment of esteemed cybersecurity expert Scott Larsen as Chief Security Officer (CSO) and Chief Strategist. With over 30 years of experience in healthcare, government and education industry verticals, Larsen brings expertise and insight spanning both the private and public sectors.
Larsen will oversee Security Mentor's information security posture to protect employees, customers, systems, and assets. Larsen will also help the company refine the company's strategic vision, roadmap and key partnerships.
"Security Mentor has no higher priority than delivering an extraordinary security awareness training experience, which requires having a high performing and secure IT infrastructure," said Security Mentor COO Craig Kunitani. "I am particularly delighted to welcome Scott Larsen to the Security Mentor team as CSO and Chief Strategist. His breadth of experience and proven leadership skills will be instrumental in helping us maintain our high level of excellence, as we continue to grow and evolve our business."
Prior to Security Mentor, Larsen served as CISO at Inova Health System, where he oversaw cybersecurity and information security programs. Prior to that, he was CISO at Beaumont Health System, where he directed all aspects of cybersecurity and information security. Scott is also a recognized expert in healthcare cybersecurity and is a member of the consortium that developed the Michigan Healthcare Security Operations Center (HSOC). He is Founder and President Emeritus of the Michigan Health Care Cybersecurity Council, Inc. (MiHCCi).
Larsen also has worked in the public sector for more than 17 years. He was instrumental in developing the Security Awareness program for the State of Michigan that received a national award from the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO). He is also co-author of the Cybersecurity Disruption Response Strategy for the State of Michigan, which has been used as a national model for state government. Larsen currently serves as the representative to NASCIO for Security Mentor.
Larsen is a published author and has served as a guest speaker at international cybersecurity conferences. He is also an Adjunct Professor with over 23 years' experience teaching Computer Programming and Cybersecurity. He holds an MBA degree in Strategic Leadership and a BS in Finance/Computer Science. He is also certified as a Certified Information Systems Security Officer (CISSO).
When asked about the most exciting part of his new position, Larsen said, "It is an honor to be part of Security Mentor. I love where the company is and where it's going. There's just huge potential at Security Mentor. They have tremendous people and products, as well as a great reputation in the marketplace. They are evolving security awareness training to the next generation. For me, this is the ideal time to step in."
About Security Mentor:
Security Mentor is the industry pioneer and expert in security awareness training and education services. Since 2008, Security Mentor has consistently redefined how security awareness training is created, delivered, experienced and embraced by combining expertise and creativity in security, technology, media and e-learning. Trusted by customers and celebrated by users, its comprehensive training platform offers on-demand, easy-to-use, and effective solutions including Security Awareness Training, Phishing Training and Security Policy Tracking & Compliance services. Its training employs instructional design best practices, interactive content, and gamification to engage learners and deliver enduring knowledge acquisition and real behavioral and cultural change.
To learn more about Security Mentor, visit our website at https://www.securitymentor.com.
Media Contact
Security Mentor PR, Security Mentor, 8316560133, pr@securitymentor.com
SOURCE Security Mentor