RAHWAY, N.J., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Worldwide jewelry manufacturer Novell Global is happy to announce a recent partnership with Saslow's and Henebry's Diamond Jewelers.
For over three generations, it has been the historic Southern jeweler's privilege to help families in North Carolina and Virginia with lasting gifts of special meaning.
Their showcases feature over a dozen of Novell's latest jewelry designs – many of which are being seen in the region for the first time. The collection includes an enticing selection of diamond styles set in lustrous 14kt white gold. All are meant to help guests celebrate the most important occasions that life has to offer and are available in other precious metals by special order.
Visit https://www.saslowshenebrys.com/ to see all the jewelry designs.
Saslow's was founded by Barnet "BG" Saslow on Elm Street in downtown Greensboro in 1922. In 1948, after serving in World War II, his son Everett came to work for him. Grandson John is currently business owner and President.
In the late 1990's, Saslow's was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to acquire the prestigious Henebry's Jewelers group - a venerable chain of fine jewelry stores with a proud reputation for quality and service. Having been in business in Virginia since 1900, they have been an important part of the Saslow's family of fine jewelers ever since.
With over fourteen locations throughout Virginia and North Carolina, Saslow's and Henebry's Jewelers is where the "South Comes to Sparkle."
The company has also taken the time to acknowledge students within their communities who have achieved extraordinary things by putting in the extra time and effort in school.
The company's Outstanding Achievement Award was recently presented to six local high school graduates. Along with a certificate of award, each student received a beautiful wristwatch – a special timepiece that commemorates twelve years of hard work and the future that each of these students has in front of them.
More About Novell Global:
Novell's resume' boasts over thirty years of award winning and innovative jewelry design, pioneering with online-jewelry visionaries, and creating one of the most remarkable jewelry- making facilities in the Americas (North and South).
Thanks to a recent partnership with Continental Jewellery (MFG) Ltd., Novell is growing their portfolio dynamically. With tremendous international sourcing and expanded product offerings, Novell's domestic manufacturing facility in New Jersey has diversified.
Find Novell Jewelry at the Following Locations:
Henebry's Christiansburg
748 New River Rd
Christiansburg, VA 24073
(540) 381-6008
Henebry's Danville
325 Piedmont Dr., #305
Danville, VA 24540
(434) 799-1224
Henebry's Lynchburg
3405 Candlers Mountain Rd.
Lynchburg, VA 24502
(434) 237-1670
Henebry's Roanoke
4802 Valley View Blvd. NW
Roanoke, VA 24012
(540) 366-8535
Henebry's Staunton
1028 Richmond Ave
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 886-2613
Saslow's Boone
1180 Blowing Rock Rd., E6
Boone, NC 28607
(828) 264-2282
Saslow's Elizabeth City
409 W. Ehringhaus St., Space 27B
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
(252) 338-9032
Saslow's Fayetteville
419 Cross Creek Mall, Suite 337
Fayetteville, NC 28303-7271
(910) 867-3883
Saslow's Henderson
1445 Dabney Dr.
Henderson, NC 27536
(252) 438-4212
Saslow's Hendersonville
1800 Four Seasons Blvd, Unit 6
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5533
Saslow's Hickory
Valley Hills Mall, 1960 US Highway 70
Suite 168
Hickory, NC 28602-5097
(828) 569-1866
Saslow's Monroe
2115 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Ste. 712
Monroe, NC 28110
(704) 225-1515
Saslow's Norton
738 Commonwealth Dr.
Norton, VA 24273
(276) 679-2641
Saslow's Wilson
Heritage Crossing, 3401 Raleigh Road Pkwy W.
Ste 9D
Wilson, NC 27896-8222
(252) 291-7016
