BOSTON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sefas, a global leader in customer communication management solutions, announced today that it has signed a strategic partnership with PossibleNOW, a leading provider of consumer regulatory compliance and consent & preference management solutions. PossibleNOW pioneered the concept of enterprise consent and preference management and has helped global brands effectively engage with their customers.
This strategic partnership helps Sefas further expand CX capabilities and better position our customer communication management and enterprise communication processing solutions to support customer experience initiatives.
Bruno Henry, President and CEO of Sefas North America, stated, "We have seen an acceleration in digital transformation due to the pandemic. Our partnership with PossibleNOW will enable us to help our customers meet the challenges of digital adoption. We have strategically aligned our R&D efforts and are rapidly developing new partnerships to offer best-in-class communication services that support CX initiatives".
Scott Frey, President and CEO of PossibleNOW Inc. is excited about the partnership and sees real potential to expand PossibleNOW's market share. Frey said, "The partnership with Sefas is part of PossibleNOW's strategic business plan to reach an untapped market space. Sefas, with its roots in customer communications and enterprise communication processing solutions, brings a new perspective and customer base to the table. Our combined solution offering is unprecedented both from a CX and CCM perspective."
About Sefas
Sefas is a global leader in omnichannel customer communications management solutions. Our technology provides end-to-end solutions to manage the creation, efficient production, secure storage and distribution of omnichannel customer communications.
Sefas is a business unit within the Docaposte division of La Poste headquartered in Paris, France, and home to our research, development and quality assurance operations. Sefas global offices are located in the USA, France, and UK with clients worldwide leveraging composition, multi-user digital collaboration, advanced workflow automation, and digital distribution services. Sefas' clients include BPO's, insurance, finance, government, and telecommunications companies. Visit us at http://www.sefas.com to learn more.
About PossibleNOW
PossibleNOW's technology, processes and services enable relevant, trusted, and compliant interactions between businesses and the people they serve. We gain customer insights through Voice-of-Customer research to understand the expectations and emotions influencing customer behavior. We leverage that understanding when deploying MyPreferences to collect and utilize zero-party data such as customer consent, preferences, and insights across the enterprise, resulting in highly relevant and personalized experiences. DNCSolution addresses Do Not Contact regulations such as TCPA, CAN-SPAM and CASL, allowing companies to adhere to DNC requirements, backed by our 100% compliance guarantee.
PossibleNOW's strategic consultants take a holistic approach leveraging years of experience when creating strategic roadmaps, planning technology deployments, and designing customer interfaces. Visit http://www.PossibleNOW.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Eric Tejeda, PossibleNOW, 7702551020, etejeda@possiblenow.com
SOURCE PossibleNOW