Company Continues to Expand Canadian Institutional Team
TORONTO, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Canada Company (SEI Canada) today announced the appointment of Adam Hornung as Senior Client Portfolio Manager for SEI's Institutional Group in Canada. In this role, Hornung will be part of the company's North American Institutional Client Service Team, responsible for investment solution advice and organizational support for the company's Canadian-based institutional relationships.
"We are committed to our Institutional business in Canada as evidenced through our ongoing investment in experienced and talented professionals such as Adam," said Roger Messina, Managing Director of SEI's North American Institutional Client Service Team. "His impressive background will complement our existing resources and allow us to provide clients the support to help them achieve their goals."
Hornung brings more than 15 years of experience in the institutional asset management industry, most recently from Russell Investments. At Russell he served as Associate Director, Client Portfolio Management, providing solutions and consulting advice on all aspects of investment programs, including governance, strategy, investment policy, asset class structure and implementation for Canadian institutional clients.
About SEI's Institutional Group
SEI's Institutional Group is one of the first and largest global providers of outsourced investment management services. The company delivers integrated retirement, healthcare and nonprofit solutions to more than 470 clients in 12 countries, as of Dec. 31, 2019. Our solutions are designed to help clients meet financial objectives, reduce business risk and fulfil their due diligence requirements through implemented strategies for the management of defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, endowments, foundations and board-designated funds. For more information visit: seic.com/institutional-investors.
About SEI Canada
SEI founded its Canadian business in 1983, pioneering innovative asset management techniques for institutional investors. Today, SEI offers integrated investment management and strategic advice solutions to help institutional investors achieve their organizational goals and fulfil fiduciary responsibilities. Capitalizing on its investment expertise, SEI began offering investment solutions to retail investors through investment advisors in 1994. The investment approach provides multi-manager, globally diversified strategies with an appropriate home country bias for Canadian retail investors. SEI's goals-based strategies, strategic asset allocation strategies and asset class funds are available through select dealer relationships. For more information, visit seic.com/en-CA.
About SEI
After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of Dec. 31, 2019, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $1 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $352 billion in assets under management and $683 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.
Company Contact:
Media Contact:
Leslie Wojcik
Jacqueline Gogel
SEI
Vested
+1 610-676-4191
+1 917 765 8720