OAKS, Pa., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced financial results for the fourth-quarter 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.84 in fourth-quarter 2019 compared to $0.73 in fourth-quarter 2018.

Consolidated Overview













(In thousands, except earnings per share)


For the Three Months
Ended Dec. 31,




For the Twelve Months
Ended Dec. 31,





2019


2018


%


2019


2018


%














Revenues


$423,225



$405,057



4%


$1,649,885



$1,624,167



2%

Net income


128,737



116,034



11%


501,426



505,868



(1)%

Diluted earnings per share


$0.84



$0.73



15%


$3.24



$3.14



3%

"Our financial results for 2019 reflect steady success in growing our profits. While we continue to execute our long-term strategy, turning headwinds into tailwinds, we are leveraging all of our assets through our One SEI approach," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO.

"The wealth and investment industries are dynamic. We believe our unique position across financial technology, operations and investments provide growth opportunities that will lead to increased shareholder value. The investments we make and our success in 2019 situate us well for the future."

Summary of Fourth-Quarter Results by Business Segment

(In thousands)


For the Three Months
Ended Dec. 31,




For the Twelve Months
Ended Dec. 31,





2019


2018


%


2019


2018


%

Private Banks:













Revenues


$118,675



$121,358



(2)%


$470,276



$483,097



(3)%

Expenses


113,596



114,379



(1)%


443,136



457,894



(3)%

Operating Profit


5,079



6,979



(27)%


27,140



25,203



8%

Operating Margin


4

%


6

%




6

%


5

%
















Investment Advisors:













Revenues


105,862



97,457



9%


403,778



399,089



1%

Expenses


53,939



53,647



1%


208,508



212,439



(2)%

Operating Profit


51,923



43,810



19%


195,270



186,650



5%

Operating Margin


49

%


45

%




48

%


47

%
















Institutional Investors:













Revenues


80,503



80,908



(1)%


322,062



333,299



(3)%

Expenses


38,554



40,919



(6)%


153,937



163,536



(6)%

Operating Profit


41,949



39,989



5%


168,125



169,763



(1)%

Operating Margin


52

%


49

%




52

%


51

%
















Investment Managers:













Revenues


114,759



102,380



12%


440,796



398,076



11%

Expenses


72,698



67,738



7%


282,024



259,693



9%

Operating Profit


42,061



34,642



21%


158,772



138,383



15%

Operating Margin


37

%


34

%




36

%


35

%
















Investments in New Businesses:













Revenues


3,426



2,954



16%


12,973



10,606



22%

Expenses


8,997



6,164



46%


29,660



22,971



29%

Operating Loss


(5,571)



(3,210)



NM


(16,687)



(12,365)



NM














Totals:













Revenues


$423,225



$405,057



4%


$1,649,885



$1,624,167



2%

Expenses


287,784



282,847



2%


1,117,265



1,116,533



—%

Corporate Overhead Expenses


19,351



19,248



1%


72,196



65,646



10%

Income from Operations


$116,090



$102,962



13%


$460,424



$441,988



4%

Fourth-Quarter Business Highlights:

  • Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees increased primarily from higher assets under administration in our Investment Managers segment due to sales of new business and market appreciation.
  • Our average assets under administration increased $88.8 billion, or 15%, to $671.5 billion in the fourth-quarter 2019, as compared to $582.7 billion during the fourth-quarter 2018 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Our average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $20.8 billion, or 10%, to $239.2 billion in the fourth-quarter 2019, as compared to $218.4 billion during the fourth-quarter 2018 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Sales events, net of client losses, during fourth-quarter 2019 totaled approximately $26.1 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $17.5 million when contract values are fully realized. For the year ended 2019, sales events, net of client losses, totaled $87.5 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $62.5 million when contract values are fully realized.
  • Our earnings from LSV increased by $2.7 million, or 8%, to $39.1 million in fourth-quarter 2019 as compared to $36.4 million in fourth-quarter 2018. The increase in earnings was due to higher assets under management from market appreciation. The increase was partially offset by negative cash flows from existing clients, client losses and reduced performance fees earned by LSV.
  • We capitalized $7.1 million of software development costs in fourth-quarter 2019 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth PlatformSM (SWP). Amortization expense related to SWP was $10.7 million in fourth-quarter 2019.
  • Stock-based compensation expense in fourth-quarter 2019 increased $1.6 million as compared to fourth-quarter 2018 and $3.6 million as compared to third-quarter 2019 primarily due to a change in our estimate of the timing of when stock option vesting targets would be achieved. The sequential increase in expense from third-quarter 2019 represents a $0.02 diluted earnings per share impact. We expect stock-based compensation expense during 2020 to be approximately $30.1 million as compared to $24.6 million during 2019 as a result of new options granted in fourth-quarter 2019 that carry a higher per share cost valuation.
  • Our operating expenses increased $11.5 million during fourth-quarter 2019 as compared to third-quarter 2019. This increase was primarily due to the increase in stock-based compensation expense, increased direct costs related to increased revenues, and year-end processing costs.
  • Our effective tax rates were 19.5% in fourth-quarter 2019 and 19.2% in fourth-quarter 2018.
  • We repurchased 1.3 million shares of our common stock for $81.2 million during the fourth-quarter 2019. For the year ended 2019, we repurchased 6.2 million shares of our common stock for $348.3 million.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Jan. 29, 2020. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 7950631.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of Dec. 31, 2019, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $1 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $352 billion in assets under management and $683 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.  In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as ''may'', ''will'', ''expect'', ''believe'' and ''continue'' or ''appear.'' Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

  • revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter,
  • the growth and momentum of our businesses,
  • the degree to which our unique position across financial technology, operations and investments provide growth opportunities,
  • the degree to which our investments will position us to take advantage of market opportunities,
  • whether our current initiatives will create growth opportunities that will lead to increased shareholder value, and
  • whether we are positioned well for the future.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)




For the Three Months
Ended Dec. 31,


For the Twelve Months
Ended Dec. 31,



2019


2018


2019


2018










Asset management, admin. and distribution fees


$337,232



$314,685



$1,307,044



$1,270,180


Information processing and software servicing fees


85,993



90,372



342,841



353,987











Total revenues


423,225



405,057



1,649,885



1,624,167











Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs


46,458



44,798



181,418



180,488


Software royalties and other information processing costs


7,274



7,987



29,993



32,449


Compensation, benefits and other personnel


131,004



132,126



517,917



511,258


Stock-based compensation


9,027



7,409



24,582



23,805


Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees


50,235



49,956



194,560



200,862


Data processing and computer related


22,544



21,312



88,058



84,790


Facilities, supplies and other costs


20,307



18,755



72,078



70,840


Amortization


13,012



12,475



51,419



48,895


Depreciation


7,274



7,277



29,436



28,792











Total expenses


307,135



302,095



1,189,461



1,182,179











Income from operations


116,090



102,962



460,424



441,988











Net gain (loss) on investments


1,053



135



3,174



(325)


Interest and dividend income


3,845



4,251



16,582



13,397


Interest expense


(153)



(134)



(630)



(645)


Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate


39,133



36,385



151,891



159,791











Income before income taxes


159,968



143,599



631,441



614,206











Income taxes


31,231



27,565



130,015



108,338











Net income


$128,737



$116,034



$501,426



$505,868











Basic earnings per common share


$0.86



$0.75



$3.31



$3.23











Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share


150,131



155,057



151,540



156,579











Diluted earnings per common share


$0.84



$0.73



$3.24



$3.14











Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share


153,672



158,770



154,901



161,232











Dividends declared per common share


$0.35



$0.33



$0.68



$0.63


 

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)




Dec. 31,


Dec. 31,



2019


2018

Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$841,446



$754,525


Restricted cash


3,101



3,514


Receivables from investment products


54,165



49,869


Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,201 and $718


340,358



315,336


Securities owned


33,486



30,892


Other current assets


32,289



36,676


Total Current Assets


1,304,845



1,190,812







Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $353,453 and $338,206


160,859



145,863


Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets


42,789




Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $442,677 and $395,171


296,068



309,500


Investments Available for Sale


116,917



111,901


Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value


5,988



4,887


Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate


67,413



52,342


Goodwill


64,489



64,489


Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $8,773 and $5,090


27,987



31,670


Deferred Contract Costs


30,991



24,007


Deferred Income Taxes


2,822



2,042


Other Assets, net


30,202



34,155


Total Assets


$2,151,370



$1,971,668







Liabilities and Equity





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable


$4,423



$10,920


Accrued liabilities


272,801



279,634


Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities


9,156




Deferred revenue


7,185



5,154


Total Current Liabilities


293,565



295,708







Long-term Taxes Payable


803



803


Deferred Income Taxes


55,722



57,795


Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities


38,450




Other Long-term Liabilities


24,052



24,215


Total Liabilities


412,592



378,521







Shareholders' Equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 149,745 and 153,634 shares issued and outstanding


1,497



1,536


Capital in excess of par value


1,158,900



1,106,641


Retained earnings


601,885



517,970


Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net


(23,504)



(33,000)


Total Shareholders' Equity


1,738,778



1,593,147


Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$2,151,370



$1,971,668


 

ENDING ASSET BALANCES

(In millions)  (Unaudited)




Dec. 31,


Mar. 31,


Jun. 30,


Sept. 30,


Dec. 31,



2018


2019


2019


2019


2019

Private Banks:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$20,453



$22,369



$22,563



$22,580



$23,851


Collective trust fund programs


4



4



4



4



4


Liquidity funds


3,633



3,753



3,322



3,695



3,405


Total assets under management


$24,090



$26,126



$25,889



$26,279



$27,260


Client assets under administration


20,226



22,886



23,387



23,985



25,801


Total assets


$44,316



$49,012



$49,276



$50,264



$53,061













Investment Advisors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$55,395



$61,277



$64,591



$65,059



$67,895


Collective trust fund programs


7



5



6



4



4


Liquidity funds


5,948



4,362



2,618



2,673



2,887


Total assets under management


$61,350



$65,644



$67,215



$67,736



$70,786













Institutional Investors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$78,765



$82,578



$82,335



$82,659



$84,291


Collective trust fund programs


79



79



78



81



83


Liquidity funds


2,234



2,529



2,173



2,290



1,746


Total assets under management


$81,078



$85,186



$84,586



$85,030



$86,120


Client assets under advisement


3,359



3,694



3,598



4,467



3,948


Total assets


$84,437



$88,880



$88,184



$89,497



$90,068













Investment Managers:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$89



$—



$—



$—



$—


Collective trust fund programs


42,804



49,232



51,838



53,169



58,070


Liquidity funds


336



704



472



477



479


Total assets under management


$43,229



$49,936



$52,310



$53,646



$58,549


Client assets under administration (A)


552,318



585,997



607,086



637,986



657,541


Total assets


$595,547



$635,933



$659,396



$691,632



$716,090













Investments in New Businesses:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$1,257



$1,466



$1,566



$1,621



$1,688


Liquidity funds


189



218



141



132



158


Total assets under management


$1,446



$1,684



$1,707



$1,753



$1,846


Client assets under advisement


687



729



887



825



1,343


Total assets


$2,133



$2,413



$2,594



$2,578



$3,189













LSV Asset Management:











Equity and fixed-income programs (B)


$96,114



$103,163



$103,575



$100,295



$107,476













Total:











Equity and fixed-income programs (C)


$252,073



$270,853



$274,630



$272,214



$285,201


Collective trust fund programs


42,894



49,320



51,926



53,258



58,161


Liquidity funds


12,340



11,566



8,726



9,267



8,675


Total assets under management


$307,307



$331,739



$335,282



$334,739



$352,037


Client assets under advisement


4,046



4,423



4,485



5,292



5,291


Client assets under administration (D)


572,544



608,883



630,473



661,971



683,342


Total assets


$883,897



$945,045



$970,240



$1,002,002



$1,040,670




(A)

Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $50.8 billion of assets that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets (as of Dec. 31, 2019).

(B)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.5 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of Dec. 31, 2019).

(C)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.0 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at Dec. 31, 2019.

(D)

In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.1 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of Dec. 31, 2019) on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

 

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES

(In millions) (Unaudited)




4th Qtr.


1st Qtr.


2nd Qtr.


3rd Qtr.


4th Qtr.



2018


2019


2019


2019


2019

Private Banks:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$21,383



$21,831



$22,088



$22,432



$23,106


Collective trust fund programs


4



4



4



4



4


Liquidity funds


3,265



3,706



3,388



3,625



3,581


Total assets under management


$24,652



$25,541



$25,480



$26,061



$26,691


Client assets under administration


21,608



22,098



23,124



23,717



24,930


Total assets


$46,260



$47,639



$48,604



$49,778



$51,621













Investment Advisors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$59,954



$58,732



$62,419



$64,761



$66,371


Collective trust fund programs


4



5



6



5



4


Liquidity funds


3,452



5,298



3,465



2,580



2,673


Total assets under management


$63,410



$64,035



$65,890



$67,346



$69,048













Institutional Investors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$81,833



$81,725



$82,597



$82,398



$83,304


Collective trust fund programs


75



79



78



80



82


Liquidity funds


2,449



2,375



2,342



2,287



2,106


Total assets under management


$84,357



$84,179



$85,017



$84,765



$85,492


Client assets under advisement


3,566



3,494



3,641



3,797



4,106


Total assets


$87,923



$87,673



$88,658



$88,562



$89,598













Investment Managers:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$96



$—



$—



$—



$—


Collective trust fund programs


44,009



47,322



50,108



52,587



55,499


Liquidity funds


480



559



497



460



642


Total assets under management


$44,585



$47,881



$50,605



$53,047



$56,141


Client assets under administration (A)


561,043



572,065



600,509



630,328



646,592


Total assets


$605,628



$619,946



$651,114



$683,375



$702,733













Investments in New Businesses:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$1,198



$1,394



$1,436



$1,609



$1,649


Liquidity funds


179



202



178



142



145


Total assets under management


$1,377



$1,596



$1,614



$1,751



$1,794


Client assets under advisement


958



708



917



842



1,044


Total assets


$2,335



$2,304



$2,531



$2,593



$2,838













LSV Asset Management:











Equity and fixed-income programs (B)


$99,791



$104,517



$102,919



$100,094



$104,814













Total:











Equity and fixed-income programs (C)


$264,255



$268,199



$271,459



$271,294



$279,244


Collective trust fund programs


44,092



47,410



50,196



52,676



55,589


Liquidity funds


9,825



12,140



9,870



9,094



9,147


Total assets under management


$318,172



$327,749



$331,525



$333,064



$343,980


Client assets under advisement


4,524



4,202



4,558



4,639



5,150


Client assets under administration (D)


582,651



594,163



623,633



654,045



671,522


Total assets


$905,347



$926,114



$959,716



$991,748



$1,020,652




(A)

Average client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment during fourth-quarter 2019 include $50.8 billion that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets.

(B)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.4 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only during fourth-quarter 2019.

(C)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.0 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during fourth-quarter 2019.

(D)

In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.1 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during fourth-quarter 2019 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

 

Investor Contact:  

Media Contact: 

Lindsey Opsahl 

Leslie Wojcik

SEI  

SEI

+1 610-676-4052  

+1 610-676-4191

lopsahl@seic.com      

lwojcik@seic.com

 

 