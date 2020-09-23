OAKS, Pa., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced that the company will attend Morningstar's "Management Behind the Moat" virtual conference on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

Chief Financial Officer Dennis McGonigle and Chief Information Officer Ryan Hicke will participate in a fireside chat at 1 p.m. ET, discussing SEI's five business segments, where they are currently positioned in their respective markets and where they believe there are opportunities for growth. SEI will also host one-on-one and group meetings throughout the day. Analysts and portfolio managers who wish to attend this conference or request a meeting should contact Morningstar.

A link to the replay of the fireside chat will be available following the conference in the Investor Relations section of SEI's website: https://www.seic.com/ir-events. The replay will be available until Dec. 28, 2020.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions designed to help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of June 30, 2020, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers approximately $1 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including approximately $318 billion in assets under management and $693 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

Company Contact:         

Investor Contact:

Leslie Wojcik      

Lindsey Opsahl

SEI             

SEI

+1 610-676-4191

+1 610-676-4052

lwojcik@seic.com 

lopsahl@seic.com

 

