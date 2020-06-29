SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic, the industry-leading and award-winning sales enablement platform provider, has partnered with Vertical IQ, an industry intelligence solution that readies sales and marketing professionals with the insight needed to win, grow and retain more business. Bankers can leverage Vertical IQ's industry intelligence and Seismic's dynamic content automation tool, LiveDocs, to generate client-facing content with insights tailored to any industry, on any device, in minutes.
Research from J.D. Power shows that only a third of businesses feel their primary bank understands their needs or appreciates their business. When accessing static content from their corporate intranet portals, bankers lack the tools and resources needed to deliver the tailored experiences clients expect. With Seismic and Vertical IQ's joint solution, bankers can rely on live data from more than 325 industries including industry risks, quarterly insights, key financial benchmarks, and industry growth data that have been packaged into an easy-to-use template that bankers can access from within Seismic. Bankers can quickly share insights directly with clients in a compliant, on-brand package that can be presented in-person via a mobile device, in print, or in a digital format.
"Business customers have come to expect hyper-personalized interactions that meet the standards that are now common-place in their personal lives," said Bill Finnegan, Managing Director, Financial Services Marketing, Seismic. "We're thrilled about our partnership with Vertical IQ because of the competitive advantage it will offer our banking customers. The ability to generate rich industry insights on-the-fly in a marketing-approved format will help bankers elevate client conversations from just product, to industry-specific trends, advice and guidance. It allows bankers to be a consultative partner that demonstrates their bank truly understands their business."
In addition to enabling stronger client interactions, the Seismic and Vertical IQ partnership promotes efficiency and streamlined workflows by offering bankers a centralized location in Seismic to educate themselves with real-time information on their clients' industries. Vertical IQ feeds content into Seismic that can be easily accessed from anywhere, including via a mobile device while on the road prior to a meeting with a client.
"Streamlining our internal processes allows us to concentrate on helping our customers' businesses to thrive, providing valuable insights and improving their overall experience," said Curt Myers, chairman and CEO of Fulton Bank, N.A. "Integrated tools like Seismic and Vertical IQ empower our relationship managers to stay informed, share knowledge with customers, and personalize our client interactions. This is another tool for Fulton Bank to add value and build strong customer relationships."
According to Gartner, bankers delivering insight generate 94 percent higher fee-based revenue. Seismic and Vertical IQ's solution directly impacts revenue by enabling banks to arm bankers with insights for personalized client interactions and deeper client engagements.
"Conversations between a banker and client should go both ways," said Bobby Martin, CEO, Vertical IQ. "Vertical IQ and Seismic's solution ensures conversations are backed by real-time, tailored insights so bankers can engage in better discussions and act as a trusted advisor. This helps them bring unique value and expertise to the table to win, grow and retain more business."
About Seismic
Seismic is the industry-leading marketing and sales enablement solution, aligning go-to-market teams while empowering them to deliver engaging buyer experiences that drive growth. Seismic's Storytelling PlatformTM delivers innovative capabilities for marketers to orchestrate content delivery across all channels, and for sellers to engage with prospective buyers in a compelling, resonant manner at every step of the buyer journey. More than 600 enterprises including IBM, PNC, American Express, and Quest Diagnostics have made Seismic their sales enablement platform of choice. The Seismic Storytelling PlatformTM integrates with business-critical platforms including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google and Adobe. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego, with offices across North America, Europe, and Australia.
About Vertical IQ
Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Vertical IQ is an innovative Industry Intelligence solution that helps prepare bankers, accountants and other advisors of all types who advise small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). With actionable content covering more than 500 unique industries, as well as over 3,400 economic/industry reports for cities and counties across the U.S., Vertical IQ quickly turns its users into industry experts, helping them win, grow, and retain more business. Vertical IQ's Industry Intelligence has been incorporated into the successful relationship management processes of organizations of all sizes. Learn more at www.verticaliq.com.
About Fulton Bank, N.A.
Fulton Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation, a $23 billion financial holding company headquartered in Lancaster, PA. Fulton Bank operates more than 225 financial centers throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia. Learn more at FultonBank.com.
