ST. LOUIS, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Known for designing award-winning signage and wayfinding programs, as well as larger than life landmarks such as the LAX Gateway and the recently unveiled Gateway Arches in Las Vegas, Selbert Perkins Design (SPD) has been teaming up with The Cordish Companies to create hometown hubs and mixed-use developments around Sports stadiums and entertainment centers, celebrating America's favorite pastime.
Baseball is back and crowds are cheering in and out of the stadiums. As baseball outings often start long before the first pitch, fans typically flock to areas surrounding the ballpark to immerse themselves in the city's culture, identity and entertainment scene. Ballpark Village in St. Louis, MO is a prime example of a hometown story, connecting communities through their love of baseball.
SPD collaborated with the St Louis Cardinals, The Cordish Companies, HKS Architects and HCM Architects for St. Louis Ballpark Village – a district adjacent to Cardinals Stadium in Downtown St. Louis, MO. The dynamic signage and wayfinding master plan developed by SPD establishes the mixed-use district as St. Louis' premiere entertainment destination. The district includes the entertainment venue Fox Sports Midwest Live! as well as a newly constructed Live! by Loews hotel, office tower and One Cardinal Way residential tower. All towers have breathtaking views into Busch Stadium.
"Our focus from the onset has been to create a world-class neighborhood with diverse offerings for our guests and residents. We have taken great care to curate a tenant mix for the second phase that complements the existing offerings at Ballpark Village and creates a variety of local and national tenants as well as dining, retail, lifestyle and entertainment-based concepts," stated Nick Benjamin, Vice President of Development for The Cordish Companies.
SPD designed the signage and environmental graphics for all of these destinations as well as a complete streetscape design which included gateways & wayfinding throughout the district. The streetscape design also included public art and storytelling including celebratory elements for the Cardinals such as World Series pennants, Hall of Fame player medallions and a thirty-five foot tall World Series trophy to celebrate the Cardinals 11 championships.
"It has been a pleasure to collaborate with The Cordish Companies and the St. Louis Cardinals on this landmark destination in downtown St. Louis," said John Lutz, Partner at SPD. "To see this area transformed from several surface parking lots into a real neighborhood where people can live, work and play is incredibly satisfying. We're excited to have a part in a project where visitors will have lasting memories for years to come."
SPD has also collaborated with the Cordish Companies, the Texas Rangers and HCM Architects to design the complete exterior & interior signage & wayfinding for the Texas Live! Located in the heart of the sports & entertainment district in Arlington, TX, between Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium, Texas Live! is the place to tailgate before a Rangers or Cowboys game. SPD designed the six 80 ft LED towers that march toward the main entrance for Globe Life Field as well as signage for the eight food and beverage venues within Texas Live including Miller Tavern & Beer Garden, Sports & Social Arlington and the Arlington Backyard concert venue.
"We are thrilled to maintain our long-standing partnership with The Cordish Companies and successfully collaborate on these fun projects that lift the community." Says Christopher Wong, Principal at SPD. "The results we see are a testament to impeccable teamwork and efficiency among all respective groups.
In Atlanta, GA, SPD provided design services to the Braves Construction Company and Wakefield Beasley & Associates to create an integrated branded environmental graphics, and signage & wayfinding master plan for the Atlanta Braves Mixed-Use District, The Battery. The main components of this 60 acre site included the Ballpark Plaza and Entertainment Zone signage as well as signage and wayfinding for office, hotel, and residential buildings. elements.
The evolution of sports development is a greater variety of event spaces beyond the anchor stadium and arena, such as concert halls, conference centers, esports venues and large outdoor plazas. Adding hotels and residential units have also become key elements with the goal of maximizing economic impact by providing more traffic to support retail spaces such as restaurants, bars and shopping venues throughout the year. Fitness facilities are also being woven into a growing number of mixed use developments to create holistic live, work and play communities.
About Selbert Perkins Design
Selbert Perkins Design (SPD) is a women-owned and small-business certified, multidisciplinary, international design firm. For over three decades SPD has collaborated with a roster of worldwide, notable clients to create innovative landmarks and gateways, branded environments, public art, and signage and wayfinding master plans. Expertly merged with brand identity systems, advertising revenue generating programs and digital content, SPD has catapulted their clients' ROI by creating a sense of place for every project. The firm's award-winning projects include hotels, resorts, and casino destinations, entertainment districts, retail centers, sports arenas and multi-use stadiums, residential, corporate and mixed-use developments, healthcare & university campuses, aviation and transportation facilities, and more.
SPD has offices in Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, and Shanghai.
Media Contact:
Tami Rumble
About The Cordish Companies
One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed among the most successful casino hotel resorts in the world including the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country.
Media Contact
Tami Rumble, Rumble Digital Media, +1 818-430-4885, tami@rumbledigitalmedia.com
SOURCE Selbert Perkins Design