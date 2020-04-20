MECHANICSBURG, Pa., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, in light of public health concerns regarding the coronavirus or COVID-19, Select Medical Holdings Corporation (the "Company") (NYSE: SEM), will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") in virtual meeting format only. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., EDT. Stockholders may attend the Annual Meeting exclusively by visiting the following link:  http://www.meetingcenter.io/225455020. To be admitted to the Annual Meeting, stockholders must enter the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously received and a password. The password for the meeting is SEM2020. Further information regarding this change to the location of the Annual Meeting can be found in the proxy supplement to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 20, 2020.

Investor inquiries:  
Joel T. Veit  
Senior Vice President and Treasurer  
717-972-1100  
ir@selectmedicalcorp.com    

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.